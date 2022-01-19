...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Carter Anfinson, right, and Nicholas Hargarten engage in one of many circle activities Friday morning.
Preschool teachers lead children in the first ever “On My Own” class in Kenyon Friday morning. Pictured from left, Jake Sivahop, Mabel Eggert, teacher Allison Herod, Alex Keller, Adeline Strand, Nicholas Hargarten, Carter Anfinson and teacher Andrea Duron doing the “Stick Song.” (Michelle Vlasak photos/southernminn.com)
While a blanket of snow covered everything in sight of the window in the Early Child Center, a handful of Kenyon-Wanamingo youth painted a similar sight on on a piece of construction paper inside.
The art activity was one of many things children participated in Friday, as part of K-W Community Education’s first ever “On My Own” 14-week class.
Community Education Director Amy Belcher said the fun, independent class for 3-year-olds is designed to give children a head start to preschool.
Children are able to practice being on their own, while getting some experience of what preschool will be like next year. The class is taught by the district’s two preschool teachers, Andrea Duron and Allison Herod, and mirrors a typical preschool day.
Both Duron and Herod see many benefits with a class like this, and look forward to the weeks to come with attendees.
Herod thinks the class will help children get comfortable with separating from their mother and father, and start to the learn the routine of a typical school day for preschoolers, all things that will help come fall.
Of the very first class Friday, Herod said she was pleased with the outcome and was happy to see the interest in it.
“I think it’s going really well,” said Herod over halfway through the class. “They’ve transitioned well to school and have been doing good following the routine of the day.”
In agreement with Herod, Duron added the fact they are able to give children an opportunity to be on their own before they transition to preschool in general will help both children and their families.
“It helps build that independence, security, separation and helps build our relationships with the families too,” said Duron of benefits of the newly developed class. “[The relationships with staff] carry on for awhile.”
Though developed for children to attend all 14 weeks of classes, held each Friday, Herod said people can still sign up if they wish but Marvelous Monday Knights, held from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 24, give families the option to come and go as their schedule allows.
Among the activities children participated in Friday were art time, play time inside with the toys and things inside the preschool classroom, and time to play on the indoor castle. When weather allows, children may also spend time playing outside.