While a blanket of snow covered everything in sight of the window in the Early Child Center, a handful of Kenyon-Wanamingo youth painted a similar sight on on a piece of construction paper inside.

Adeline Strand paints a snowy mountain during Friday’s class, part of the activity portion of the morning. Paintings were topped with a cutout of a child sliding down the hill.

The art activity was one of many things children participated in Friday, as part of K-W Community Education’s first ever “On My Own” 14-week class.

Carter Anfinson, right, and Nicholas Hargarten engage in one of many circle activities Friday morning.

Community Education Director Amy Belcher said the fun, independent class for 3-year-olds is designed to give children a head start to preschool.

Adeline Strand and Carter Anfinson make their way around the play kitchen setup in the preschool classroom. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Children are able to practice being on their own, while getting some experience of what preschool will be like next year. The class is taught by the district’s two preschool teachers, Andrea Duron and Allison Herod, and mirrors a typical preschool day.

Preschool teachers lead children in the first ever “On My Own” class in Kenyon Friday morning. Pictured from left, Jake Sivahop, Mabel Eggert, teacher Allison Herod, Alex Keller, Adeline Strand, Nicholas Hargarten, Carter Anfinson and teacher Andrea Duron doing the “Stick Song.” (Michelle Vlasak photos/southernminn.com)

Both Duron and Herod see many benefits with a class like this, and look forward to the weeks to come with attendees.

Adeline Strand, left, and Jake Sivahop follow along with the song and hit their sticks together as fast as they can. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Herod thinks the class will help children get comfortable with separating from their mother and father, and start to the learn the routine of a typical school day for preschoolers, all things that will help come fall.

Nicholas Hargarten takes a look at the cash register in the hot cocoa stand. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Of the very first class Friday, Herod said she was pleased with the outcome and was happy to see the interest in it.

“I think it’s going really well,” said Herod over halfway through the class. “They’ve transitioned well to school and have been doing good following the routine of the day.”

Jake Sivahop proudly stands next to the tower of blocks he built.

In agreement with Herod, Duron added the fact they are able to give children an opportunity to be on their own before they transition to preschool in general will help both children and their families.

“It helps build that independence, security, separation and helps build our relationships with the families too,” said Duron of benefits of the newly developed class. “[The relationships with staff] carry on for awhile.”

Among the toys available for children to play with in the Kenyon-Wanamingo preschool classroom were an array of brightly colored plates and cups Adeline Strand set out.

Though developed for children to attend all 14 weeks of classes, held each Friday, Herod said people can still sign up if they wish but Marvelous Monday Knights, held from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 24, give families the option to come and go as their schedule allows.

Alex Keller builds two structures out of colored blocks. (Michelle Vlasak photos/southernminn.com)

Among the activities children participated in Friday were art time, play time inside with the toys and things inside the preschool classroom, and time to play on the indoor castle. When weather allows, children may also spend time playing outside.

