Despite the ever-changing guidelines and COVID-19 case rates, one thing that remains constant at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools is keeping students safe while they are back at school.
Many districts have created a COVID-19 coordinator position to stay on top of what the guidelines are. At Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, the one-year position has been filled by Amy Belcher, who is also the Community Education Director.
Belcher says the district set up a committee with representatives from each school, as well as social workers to represent families and the school nurse to provide a health perspective.
“We look at how things are going, see if there are any challenges from staff/families and address them to make things easier for them,” said Belcher of the committee. “We also get (families) information they need so they are aware of the guidelines. It’s a resource for both the community and staff to understand how this process works.
We’re trying to make everyone safe, and stay in school and enjoy as much activities as they can.”
The committee meets each week, but Belcher says they communicate with each other daily.
The district, currently operating in a hybrid model (in-person for PreK-6 and half distance learning and half in-person learning for 7-12), is not required to use that model. Belcher says it’s the one the district chose due to the rising number of cases in the county.
“We are being very cautious and our main goal is to keep kids in school and keep them safe,” said Belcher. “The more we can do as a community to keep the spread down the better off we’ll be.”
School nurse Sara Dahling adds operating in the hybrid model helps promote a safe environment by allowing staff to better social distance and limits possible exposures so in-school learning continues for a longer period of time. She says K-W is working together as a team with administration which includes Dahling, Superintendent Bryan Boysen, High School Principal Matt Ryan, Building and Grounds Supervisor Paul Clausen, Athletic Director Randy Hockinson and Belcher implementing a safe learning plan.
“It’s working really well, everyone is providing input from their specialty to reach the best possible outcomes for students — to learn and remain healthy,” added Dahling.
Some of Dahling’s added duties include monitoring absences, contacting families and tracking illnesses and exclusion, according to guidelines from Minnesota Department of Health. Exclusion for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is: out of school for at least 10 days from time symptoms started until symptoms improve and no fever for 24 hours. Siblings are excluded for 14 days, unless there is a doctor’s note that states an alternate health diagnosis or the ill student tested negative for COVID-19.
“I am also providing guidance to the district and teachers about how to minimize close contact exposures by applying mitigation strategies — such as social distancing, classroom set up, cafeteria guidance, hand washing, handling ill students at school and will handle confirmed cases with the help of Goodhue County Public Health and MDH,” said Dahling.
Screening for symptoms
At the high school, the training rooms were restructured to serve as quarantine rooms for students showing symptoms since they are close to the front door, easier to access and provide a larger area with smaller rooms so students can isolate, but still be supervised. There’s a similar setup in the elementary school, with a slight change of names from the “quarantine room” to the “enchanted forest,” to make it less scary for younger students.
“We try to move kids out as quickly as possible and limit contact with other people,” said Belcher.
As county public health officials indicate COVID cases in the county are rising, Dahling stresses how important it is for parents to continuing screening their children for symptoms before sending them to school, youth programs or childcare and notifying the school if symptoms are present. Household contacts also need to stay home if someone in the home has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Inside the classroom, teachers keep track of where students sit each day with a seating chart and in the lunchroom each student fills out a piece of paper that indicates where they sat for lunch that day. Both serve as precautionary measures for contact tracing if one student tests positive, other students they were around could be found in a timely manner.
Belcher says all health issues (including students with COVID-19 symptoms) are directed straight to the nurse for data privacy reasons, as Dahling already has their information. From there, the Minnesota Department of Health works with the district and tells them who needs to be excluded. There are also procedures in place for students who are being sent home for showing symptoms that allow them to receive necessary materials to continue learning while quarantined at home.
Additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures take place throughout the day by both staff and custodians. Belcher says all teachers have access to disinfectant and sanitizer spray bottles to wipe down all desks between each period, and custodians come through the school continually to wipe down high touch areas, such as railings and bathrooms. To avoid congestion in bathrooms, Belcher says students are dismissed in a staggered approach, as opposed to all at once. Anything communal such as drinking fountains and vending machines are not available, however the various water bottle fillers still are.
Food is not allowed in the classrooms since students have to take their masks off to eat food in classrooms. That includes birthday treats students typically bring in to share with others. As an alternative, they are trying to think of other ways to celebrate birthdays in schools. Due to guidelines, Belcher says there are also no visitors allowed in the buildings, only those considered essential.
“It’s tough and it’s hard to not have parents/volunteers coming in to read to classrooms,” said Belcher. “We value our volunteers, so we’re trying to find a different way for them to help out while keeping everyone safe and limiting exposure … it’s not our choice, it’s what we were given to work with.”
Overall, Belcher says students are doing a great job complying with guidelines.
“I think everyone realizes we are trying to get through this together and do this the best we can,” said Belcher.