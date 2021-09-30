Four 4-H youth from Goodhue County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show Sept. 17-20, 2021. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills throughout the event.
This year, the following youth were members of the Goodhue County delegation: Tucker Jacobson (Cannon Falls – Cloverdale 4-H Club), Rachel Nesseth (Kenyon-Wanamingo – Aspelund Ever Readies 4-H Club), Charlie Gjemse (Zumbrota-Mazeppa – Zumbrota Busy Bees 4-H Club) and Maggie Mlsna (Cannon Falls – Zumbrota Busy Bees 4-H Club). They each earned their trips during the Goodhue County 4-H Horse Show in August.
Tucker Jacobson in his last year in 4-H had a banner year. He placed first in Jumping Figure 8, fourth in Key Race, fifth in Barrels, and eighth in Poles in his age division.
Rachel Nesseth placed third in English Pleasure – Hunt Seat, and sixth in Western Pleasure in her age division
Charli Gjemse placed fourth in Jumping Figure 8, sixth in Barrels and seventh in Key Race in her age division.
All four members showed well, and worked together as a team to keep their stalls clean and all have built lifelong friendships and mentorships through the program. In a unique year, there was a large age gap between our youngest and oldest exhibitors – which gave a fun twist to the group. Always teaching, helping each other out, and giving pointers and advice – a tight knit group was formed.
With more than 200 screened adult volunteers, 700+ 4-H members and 19 4-H clubs across the county, Goodhue County is ranked one of the largest 4-H programs in Minnesota. To find out more information about 4-H, or to locate a 4-H club in your area, please visit the 4-H website at extension.umn.edu/local/goodhue, or contact the Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator, Aly Kloeckner, at the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100 or schw1348@umn.edu.