Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte announced the library will resume curbside service on April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Beginning April 20, requests can be made by calling the library at 507-789-6821 or accessing the online catalog at selco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/ken, where a valid library card and four digit pin number is needed. To see the library's new arrivals, see bit.ly/2y1jCi6. A red X means the item is currently unavailable, though a request can still be placed. A green check mark means the item is available. Patrons will be notified by email, text or phone call once his/her item is available for pick-up. Patrons are instructed to drive to the library, then call 507-789-6821 and a library staff member will deliver your item to their vehicle.
Delivery from select SELCO libraries will resume on April 20 for Kenyon Public Library as well. All due dates on items currently checked out will be extended to May 4. Otte asks patrons not to use the drop box located on the front of the library until April 20, because the library will not be staffed daily to empty the drop box.
E-books and e-audiobooks can still be accessed using the mobile apps Libby and OverDrive. Those without a library card can get an instant digital card through the apps.
Contact the library at 507-789-6821 and leave a message or email Michelle at motte@selco.info with any questions.