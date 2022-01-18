Starting in March, those who use city sewer lines in Kenyon may notice an increase to their sewer rates.
Following a sewer rate study completed by Resource Training and Solutions, city officials noted an increase to existing sewer rates is necessary, due to a projected shortfall of $69,704, or 14%. The study shows an annual sewer revenue of $538,986 for 2021, which is a shortfall of $32,824. Customers will be notified of the rate increases with their January bills.
Proposed rates for lines 1 inch or less are $21.70, where at least 95% of houses fall, and are 45% base/55% consumption. Other rates for those with larger lines are as follows: $69.50 for 1.5-inch lines, $104 for 2-inch lines and $185 for 3-inch lines, with $6.10 volume charge per 1,000 gallons.
The original resolution brought to the City Council included a start date of February, but Mayor Doug Henke expressed concerns with springing the increase on people that quickly.
"That's a fast notice, can we look at starting it in March so people get a feeling to realize it? And make sure to include an explanation in the letter for it. I feel it's only fair," said Henke.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that's typically how the process works for sending out rate increase notices, but he didn't think one month would make a big difference at this point.
Speaking on behalf of Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich, Administrative Assistant Holli Gudknecht said sewer chemicals increased by 12% already, so Public Works might already be feeling the effects of the increases.
Vahlsing said they will have to take a look at where the fund is at the end of the year to see if catch up increases are needed. Increases to inflation are the reasoning behind the larger increase to sewer rates than normal, which Vahlsing said are based on their best assumptions.
To clarify the reasoning for the increase, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel asked Vahlsing, "So, really, what we're looking to do is break even?"
Vahlsing agreed, saying the increase is designed to solely get the fund to more neutral territory. If more is needed to add to the capital fund, Vahlsing said that can be looked at next year, so the increase doesn't get to be too big right now.
With that in mind, Henke said that is his reasoning for wanting to give a heads up in March. Rechtzigel agreed with Henke's request to delay the change until March and said it seems reasonable to give more of a buffer. Councilors Mary Bailey and Molly Ryan were also on board, and the motion to approve the sewer rate increase by $1.94 passed unanimously.
Sewer rate study
When performing the rate study, Resource Training and Solutions said they utilized information that is most pertinent, which includes information like the existing/adopted/proposed budget that consist of revenues necessary for O&M, personnel, contingency, capital outlay, debt service and reserves (if necessary).
Sewer rates for the city were reviewed in the same manner as the water utilities. The number of gallons sold (billed) for sewer in 2020 was tracked separately from the water sold and totaled 46,714,000 gallons. Based on the information provided, staff determined it costs the city's sanitary sewer system $12.44 for every thousand gallons and, base sewer charges currently cover almost 40% of the expenditures.
The city requested information was provided using two different budget numbers: One rate that takes into account the current practice of levying $30,000 for sewer related costs, and another that removes the $30,000 from the general levy.
Findings from the survey recommended the consensus of the community should be kept in fair perspective when increasing rates. By increasing the base rate, the study shows the city can maintain a lower consumption cost per thousand gallons, therefore allowing the consumers to determine the monthly expense directly related to the amount of water that flows past the meter. This will allow customers that use a low volume of water to have a comfortable predetermined cost associated with their water bill, according to the study's findings.
With numerous concerns and decisions calculated with this rate study, Resource Training and Solutions states its goal is to meet the needs of the sanitary sewer system, provide fair and equitable rates for all consumers, and ensure the city of Kenyon continues to meet the financial, managerial and technical requirements of the sewer utility department.