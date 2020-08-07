Regardless of the way the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District begins the 2020-21 school year, Held Bus Service, the district's contracted transportation provider, has already begun planning to ensure the safety of both bus drivers and riders.
Owner/operator Jon Held says he has been meeting with his team over the last several weeks to look at each learning model available (in-person, hybrid and distance learning), to be prepared to swing into action once he receives word from the district. Through those discussions, Held says he's decided to put the smaller buses on the sidelines this year and use the biggest buses they have to space riders out as much as possible. Since both riders and drivers are required to wear masks, Held bought face shields for all drivers. Since many wear glasses, the shields will protect them and eliminate fogged glasses.
In cases where it's not feasible to have 6 feet of social distancing between riders, the 2020-21 Planning Guide for Schools created by the Minnesota Department of Health suggests either reducing capacity or adding routes to allow for more physical space.
Held says if the district allows all students to go to school full-time, he would have to add a second bus to the West Concord route, since that bus is usually packed. The typical maximum number of passengers for the large bus is 77, and to reach that capacity would require two/three to a seat, which can't be done. Splitting the route would allow students to be at least several feet apart from one another.
The transportation portion of MDH's planning guide requires the cleaning and disinfecting of transportation vehicles regularly, focusing on frequent cleaning of touched surfaces in the vehicle (e.g., surfaces near the driver’s seat, hard seats, door handles, seat belt buckles, light and air controls, doors and windows, grab handles) between routes, and keeping the doors and windows open when cleaning the vehicle and between trips to let the vehicles thoroughly air out.
In a hybrid option where half of the students in grades five-12 stay home, Held says they should have no problem allotting proper spacing on buses. No matter the model the district chooses to begin, Held believes everybody understands that it will likely change as the school year goes on.
"Personally, I could see us in mid-November switching to distance learning and sending everyone home until the first of the year," said Held. "Especially once flu season hits and it criss-crosses with COVID … I could see utilizing two for sure, if not all three models through the course of the school year."
Once the district announces the model of learning it will start the school year with, uncertainty over ridership could still to remain high. Held says it'll likely take until the second week of school to know who will be riding the remainder of the school year.
In terms of van routes, Held plans to run 10 to start. Those routes include travel to lot of different areas including Red Wing, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Kenyon to Wanamingo (and vice versa), as well as early childhood. After receiving direction from Red Wing on how they will start the year with kindergarten through fifth graders attending everyday except Wednesday, and sixth through 12th graders attending every other week, Held says he has to do some adjusting on his tentative plan.
With only a limited number of students allowed in a van at once, Held says the planning process is similar to putting a jigsaw puzzle together. The most that can be in the van is the driver, plus three others, and going by guidelines, that's too many to have in one van. Given the financial struggle the district is having, Held says he is doing the best he can to help out, but only being able to have a certain number of people in each van is creating a no-win situation for both parties.
MDH's planning guide also recommends providing hand sanitizer to support healthy hygiene behaviors on all school transportation vehicles for safe use by staff and older children, considering using assigned seating for riders to assist with rapid contact tracing and considering keeping the windows open (if appropriate and safe) while the vehicle is in motion to help increase air circulation. A plan is also needed for getting students home safely if they aren't allowed to board the vehicle was another scenario, and ensuring drivers follow protocols outlined for those who become sick during the day.
Held describes his team as the greatest he's ever had, and says he's ready for whatever the year will bring.
"Until I really get told this is what we're going to do, we're ready, it's just a matter of getting the final say and putting it all together," he said.