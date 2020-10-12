What will be your top priority if elected and why?
Keith Allen: Roads and bridges would be a priority. We move millions of dollars of commodities on our roads every year and people use the roads to commute to jobs and go to school. Disruptions in traveled routes are costly to both the county and the residents using them.
Todd Greseth: I have always said I want to make sure the veterans and the elderly are taken care of in this county.
It's widely expected that the state's $2 billion shortfall will lead to cuts in state aid to counties. How will you determine where Goodhue County can make cuts?
KA: Understanding budgets are critical to an organizations success. I would use an approach of talking to department heads and finding where we could make some simple changes that won’t negatively affect county services. I would also work on a strong collaborative relationship between townships, cities and the county to meet the service needs of the residents and advocate on the state level to eliminate unfunded county mandate.
TG: Along with all the other boards and organizations that I have been involved with, situations arise and we need to research and think these situations through. We are in a time with many changes and the unforeseen problems that will arise. Making cuts is a hard thing to do but with help of staff we will do what is best for the county.
How will you ensure the voices and concerns of those in District 3 will be heard and accounted for?
KA: While door knocking I have gotten to know many of the people in the district much better as well as learn the key issues that affect our county. It’s important to reach out to those who will be the most impacted by the decision and get their input. I would use social media, print and direct contact. I’m looking forward to getting out and soliciting ideas and solutions from people in the community; farmers, business owners, county offices, fire, rescue and police departments. Building coalitions and relationships are keys to understanding the issues at hand. Listening is my biggest strength; I have found that best ideas come when everyone has a voice.
TG: Being available to the district and knowing what is happening around the district. I will always be open to questions. Just like being a firefighter, we are on call 24/7.
What should be done to help the county recover from the economic damage done by COVID 19?
KA: COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us. Distance learning responsibilities for our children along with working our regular jobs from our homes was a huge challenge, to say the least. Small businesses are the big heart of our communities that pump life into our main streets and supply jobs and services to our neighborhoods. They need help in this hour of need. I was happy to see that Goodhue County offered a small business grant. This will be a big help to business affected by COVID-19. But what can we do to bring in new business and help established businesses? Small business creation and retention will be critical to long term economic recovery in Goodhue County. We can help this by offering tax incentives and reduced permitting costs help businesses during the recovery. We can also work jointly with cities and townships to help them find the financial resources on the state, and federal level.
TG: The county needs to be the information resource for our businesses and citizens. Several programs are available and these need to be used.
What more should be done to maintain Goodhue County roads and bridges?
KA: Goodhue County Road 9 and a bridge in Cherry Grove Township are two examples that come to mind of infrastructure that should have been updated years ago. Anyone who has driven Goodhue 9 knows first hand how bad the road was and the bridge in Cherry Grove Township was scheduled to be replaced three years ago but the county has pushed it off year after year. As I have met with township officers in the Third District these are examples of many projects that get postponed in the county. It would be good to get the county commissioners out to do road tours to see the issues first hand so they can have a better understanding before they approve budgets.
TG: Research of materials and procedures, are there better ways of maintaining the roads and fixing the bridges. We have a state bridge fund that can be used, and negotiate with our state representatives and MnDOT to help our district in any new programs.