With the deadline to get a proposed operating levy before voters this fall fast approaching, Kenyon-Wanamingo school leaders are diving into the details.
At the K-W School Board's July 26 meeting, Matthew Hammer, with the district's financial consultant Ehlers, presented the board with a variety of options for how to approach a levy question. It has until Aug. 20 to make the decision, so the board plans to vote at a special meeting early this month.
Hammer explained that the district could go with a straight renewal with one question on the ballot, or extend the existing levy with other options.
The district's financial advisor Aimee Lake told the board if it decided to only go with the renewal and no increase, it would still have some big decisions to make in the next year or so. Those decisions, she admits, would not be easy. Asking for additional funds would be most beneficial, though the increase also has to be reasonable for voters.
Last year, the district asked voters to revoke the district's existing levy of $296 per pupil, and replace that authorization with $800 per pupil, $46 less than the state average. In fall 2019, school officials also asked voters to revoke the existing levy, but replace it with $460 per pupil.
Since then, district leaders made countless cuts to programming and reductions to services. That's on top of reductions made the previous year.
The board is paying close attention to the wording of the question(s) on the ballot given that a third failed referendum in three years could put the district in statutory operating debt, a situation meaning its reserves exceed more than 2.5% of undesignated operating expenditures. Should that happen, the district's finances would be under careful scrutiny from the state and it would be required to create a plan to regain its financial footing
Board member Marilyn Syverson said settling for a levy renewal only will force the board to begin looking at decisions it doesn't want to make.
Board member Debb Paquin agreed, saying was on board for both the renewal and increase.
"We're at our third time of asking, we cannot settle for just asking question one, we'll be in statutory operating debt and cutting a lot of things," added Paquin.
Syverson said though she would ultimately go with the majority, she also didn't think asking two questions was an option.
Board member Tonya Craig worried about asking for both a revocation and increase in one question, suggesting that with two questions the district could at least get partial approval. Board member Jamie Sommer said that two questions on the ballot can be confusing, though it is nice to have options.
Above all, Craig said the public needs to trust what they are doing is for the good of the district. Syverson didn't think previous referendum failures were due to a lack of trust, but to poor timing and not educating voters as to the need.
While that it's been difficult to keep asking voters for money, Paquin believes the board either needs to for it or stop asking and invite the state to come on in.
"We are here to ensure this public school thrives. We aren't filling the parking lots with limousines, and it's not being eaten up by sports. We've made some phenomenal cuts already, we've seen some services minimized or cut. I know this is really hard, but I want you to have confidence that at the end of the day, the board has decided where to put their efforts and what's in the district's best interest," said Syverson.
Board member Kevin Anderson stressed the importance of board members getting out and educating voters on the need for an operating levy and the consequences if it fails. If district residents want a viable education system, he said, they have to support it.