Each year, AMC in partnership with the University of Minnesota Extension, awards Community Leadership Awards at the annual AMC Legislative Conference. Each project is recognized based on responding to real community needs and demonstrating broad participation by youth in the design and implementation. Each winning club receives $500.
The Holden Hi-Lites were recognized for their service project to support the Kenyon Food Shelf in 2019. The All Seasons Community Food Shelf was in significant need of an organization to help with their annual food drive. The Holden Hi-Lites stepped in and provided volunteers to help pick up the bags. The goal set by the food shelf was to collect 400 pounds of non-perishable food items, however with the help of the Holden Hi-Lites, over 680 pounds of food were donated and picked up. The 4-H members learned about the importance of local food shelves, as well as how hunger is present in every community. The youth found the experience very rewarding, and are excited to continue working with the food shelf in the future.
On Feb.27, six members of the 4-H club were present to receive their award at the Association of Minnesota Counties Awards Luncheon. 4-H members Ashley Rechtzigel, Cody Ostertag, Anna Ostertag, Penelope Parrish, Kendra Reed and Taylor Reed were able to present about their project, and receive a trophy on stage from Association of Minnesota Counties President Rich Sve. In addition to the 4-H members, several parents, Club Leader Dana Ostertag, 4-H Extension Educator Aly Kloeckner, University of Minnesota Extension Regional Director Tammy McCulloch, and Goodhue County Commissioners Paul Drotos, Brad Anderson and Linda Flanders were on hand to congratulate and celebrate with the group.
To find out more information about 4-H, or to locate a 4-H club in your area, visit the Goodhue County 4-H website, local.extension.umn.edu/local/goodhue, on Facebook at facebook.com/goodhuecounty4h or contact Goodhue County 4-H at the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100, or mnext-goodhue@umn.edu.