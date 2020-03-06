Before 2010, blue recycling bins were nowhere to be found in the halls or classrooms of Kenyon-Wanamingo schools, but that was soon to change once one teacher joined K-W's staff.
Inspired by the first band concert Claire Larson directed at K-W, she noticed there were not any methods of recycling taking place at the school. The band's first concert, which had an environmental theme, helped Larson think about what she needed to do to change what she was seeing.
"I am a very green person, I try my best and I know I'm not perfect," said Larson. "But I said to myself, I am a teacher and I have an obligation to teach the next generation that they are a part of this world and [learning to recycle] is what they need to know to survive in this world."
The music department made it its mission to buy blue recycling bins for every classroom in both the high/middle school and the elementary school. Three or four "good recycling" years later, Larson learned that there had either been no interest or infrastructure in the student's recycling efforts or students weren't throwing the correct items into the recycling bin, putting an end to recycling efforts at K-W.
Teacher led, student executed
Fast forward to 2020, Larson again looked to bring recycling back into the schools. After running her ideas past high school principal Matt Ryan, he quickly jumped on board. Next up, Larson held a staff meeting to gather the support of interested staff members to join in making her ideas come to life. Larson says she had about 16 staff members on board, mostly high school teachers and several seventh and eighth grade teachers.
"It is really awesome how people have just started to change their ways," said Larson. "It was a completely collaborative effort."
To gather the ideas of all interested staff members, Larson made a presentation where each staff member was encouraged to add one or two slides. The collaborative presentation asked staff to come up with a slide on what inspires them to recycle and/or protect certain spaces. Specific slides showed students different ideas with reducing, reusing, recycling and repurposing wood, explained by Doug Thompson, industrial technology teacher.
Other slides gave students some insight on how long different products like plastic bags and banana peels take to decompose. The second presentation asked staff to list things people can do in their daily lives to respect their environment. For example, buying a reusable water bottle instead of using plastic, being a cautious consumer and asking yourself, "Do I really need this?" or recycling clothing and other items at various locations like a thrift store or garage sale.
Science teacher Jeffrey Wibben gave students some suggestions like turning the water off while you are brushing your teeth and turning off electronics when not in use. English teacher Heidi Hanson gave students some tips on how to upcycle products, like reusing a plastic bottle as a pancake batter squirter. On her next slide, Hanson asked students if buying things really makes them happy.
Both presentations were given to students Feb. 10. During the presentation, staff also gave students with information about how the new ideas will be implemented. At approximately 2:55 p.m. every Tuesday, an announcement is made to send students down to the loading dock with the recycling bins in his/her classroom, in order for the items to be properly recycled. There are two bins per classroom, with is a comingle bin and other solely for paper.
Larson says Paul Clausen, technology coordinator, and building and grounds supervisor, has been instrumental in managing the resurgence. She says he handles all the labeling of the bins, where the recycling items are distributed into the proper containers.
One other main initiative takes place in the lunchroom. Prior to Feb. 10, the school had been using plastic utensils. Now students/staff are using metal utensils during lunchtime. To ensure no one throws away the metal silverware, members of the Middle School Student Council stand guard. Students are directed to place their forks, knives and spoons in a plastic tub, put any whole items they have not eaten on a cart, place recyclables (plastic, aluminum) in the a blue recycle bin, dump food waste in the garbage can and place their try on a stack in the dish room.
K-W CARES
Senior Belle Patterson says she has been surprised how quickly students have learned to sort items into the correct bins. She says people have been pretty good about the metal forks, making sure they separate things out and aren't throwing anything away that they shouldn't be tossed.
"Hopefully it continues that way," said Patterson. "It helps once you get in the habit of doing something."
Along with the recycling r-launch at K-W, the acronym K-W CARES was born. Larson says the acronym she made stands for Collaborative Action in Recycling and Environmental Sustainability.
K-W sophomore student Elliot Olson added his creative touch on the topic by making a video called "The Kenyon-Wanamingo Game Show: Recycling." Another video was made by well-known weatherman Sven Sundgaard. One day when Larson was home sick, she took advantage of her "extra" time and reached out to Sundgaard — one of her favorite "weather guys." He put together a short video to inspire students to do their part.
In thinking of the outcome of the recycling relaunch, Olson believes there has been a pretty positive response.
There are even plans in store for a phase two of the re-launch, which brings in help from K-W FFA Advisor Chuck Larson, dealing with composting food waste from school lunches to be used to make a community garden.
Claire Larson says it's "fantastic" having teachers who are always willing to collaborate. As a teacher, she focuses on two main things: educating people to be good human beings and people of the world, and teaching music, of course, but also teaching things through music like how to be a contributing member of the world.
"Our primary job is to understand the world, that's our role, so let's get it done," she said.