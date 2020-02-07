Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing, is one of four finalists chosen for the City Manager position for the St. James City Council.
The four finalists will be interviewed Feb. 10, with consultant Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., assisting the city of St. James in the selection process.
Vahlsing has served as city administrator for Kenyon for approximately six years.
He has 16 years of experience as a city administrator serving the city of Moose Lake for three years, the city of Monroe for two years and the city of Pine Island for five years.
Other finalists selected for the position are Clarkfield City Administrator Amanda Luepke, Milaca/Ogilvie City Manager Tammy Pfaff and Saint Peter Community Development Director Rosten "Russ" Wille.
St. James, in Watonwan County, has a population of about 4,600. Kenyon's population is 1,800.