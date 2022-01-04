The COVID-19 pandemic has created and contributed to an immense need for mental health supports and services in our communities. Part of the emergency preparedness role of Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) is not only to widely administer the vaccine but to also work with our communities in the recovery process from this pandemic.
Mental Health Survey
In August 2021, the Mental Health Coalition of Goodhue County distributed a survey asking our community about their mental health needs and concerns. The Mental Health Coalition strives to create a strengthened and unified framework to improve mental health and reduce duplication in Goodhue County. Their vision is for a Goodhue County that has mentally healthy and thriving kids and adults. Approximately 259 people responded to the survey from throughout the county. After the survey, the Mental Health Coalition also conducted and continue to conduct focus groups regarding the mental health needs in our community. Here are a few key points from the Mental Health Survey:
• 51% of respondents in Goodhue County report that their mental health has “gotten worse” since March 2020: 52% report feelings of isolation; 62% report feelings of anxiety and 44% report feelings of depression
• People who work with youth, healthcare workers, and parents were most likely to report a decline in their mental health.
• Survey participants identify a variety of barriers to receiving mental health care, including: Work and family obligations, cost, lack of providers, too nervous or afraid to seek care and not knowing where to go
“The last year has been really hard. So many of my friends were isolated they just stayed in their rooms and on social media all day. Online school was horrible for me and so many other kids. I lost all motivation to do anything,” stated an adolescent community member explaining impact of COVID on youth.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides relief funds to state, local, and tribal governments that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. GCHHS is utilizing a portion of the funds that Goodhue County received, and the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved on Dec. 14, 2021, to address mental health needs in Goodhue County.
Mental Health Continuum of Care
To best address the complex mental health needs in our community, a one size fits all approach will not be successful. GCHHS is viewing the mental health needs through the lens of the Mental Health Continuum of Care. The Mental Health Continuum of Care Model recognizes multiple opportunities for addressing mental health and offers many levels of care to align with the needs of community members. Utilizing the feedback of the community, GCHHS is moving forward with a multi-pronged response that includes several types of interventions such as community supports, early intervention, crisis response, health promotion and clinical services.
ARPA funds will be used in a variety of ways to address the mental health needs of our community:
• GCHHS will hire an early intervention mental health social worker in the Adult Services unit at GCHHS.
• The Goodhue County Child and Family Collaborative will implement evidence based and/or innovative mental health projects.
• The Mental Health Coalition of Goodhue County will implement projects in response to community need and requests.
• Promotion and marketing of current available mental health programs and resources.
About Goodhue County Health and Human Services:
The mission of Goodhue County Health and Human Services is to “Promote, Protect and Strengthen the Health of Individuals, Families, and Communities.” The department has three service divisions: Economic Assistance, Public Health, and Social Services and is accredited by the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). For more information on Goodhue County Health & Human Services, please visit www.co.goodhue.mn.us/HHS and www.facebook.com/gchhs.