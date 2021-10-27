After 26 years working full time for the city of Kenyon as finance clerk, Sue Dodds has passed the baton to Bombay resident Kathy Flikke.
Dodds, a lifelong resident of Kenyon, officially retired from the position Oct. 15, but she will still be around on a part-time basis as Flikke settles into her new role.
The city’s finance clerk performs specialized, financial and administrative functions with primary responsibility for accounting, record keeping and payroll. Dodds says the clerk’s job essentially covers everything to do with finances.
Before the new City Hall building was constructed in 2001, Dodds only handled the finances for the city’s utilities. She took responsibilities for all city finances once the departments were combined.
Though some joke about how she stays awake poring over numbers and mathematical equations all day, Dodds enjoys that each day brings something new to the surface.
Dodds took over for Bev Nesseth, back when things were a lot different than they are today. Nesseth did everything manually, including sending out all of the electric/water bills. Along with advances in technology, Dodds says the tasks have gotten more complex as the city grows and takes on more projects, like Red Wing Avenue and the Business Park.
Above all, Dodds says she will miss the daily interactions with city staff she’s worked with and gotten close to.
Flikke is no stranger to the local communities. She previously worked as the business manager for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District and Deputy Clerk for the city of Wanamingo.
Along with having the experience desired, Flikke was also eager to apply for the role with the city since it’s a little closer to home than her previous factory job in Faribault. At the Sept. 14 Kenyon City Council meeting, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing reported the city received 32 applications for the finance clerk position. Seven applicants were interviewed, and the Kenyon Municipal Utilities Commission made the final hiring approval of Flikke.
Vahlsing says that Flikke had the most experience in government accounting of anyone interviewed for the position. He feels fortunate the city was able to find someone with that level of experience, especially considering the current tight labor market.
Dodds believes jobs in finance, like the clerk position, take a certain personality, someone who is tolerant and patient to work out the details.
Working alongside Dodds for about nine years, Vahlsing said she’s had many years of experience with managing the complex nature of a city government, overseeing the day to day and long term finances of the city, and administering financial record keeping of the city and municipal utility, all very important tasks. Vahlsing adds Dodds has good temperament and works well with the public and elected officials.
“We’re really going to miss her and her experience,” said Vahlsing. “Everybody here is going to miss working with Sue.”
Vahlsing says the city has a very diverse financial system, having to keep tabs on the municipal liquor store, regular city accounts and functions, along with electrical, utility and other needs.
In the meantime, Flikke looks forward to learning everything she can possibly learn.
So far over her three weeks of training, Dodds says Flikke’s work has been “excellent.”