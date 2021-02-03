The Kenyon Economic Development Authority, whose members work to strengthen Kenyon economically and enrich the quality of life of its residents, held its annual meeting Jan. 26, laying the groundwork for years to come.
Traditional to the annual EDA meeting is developing the city’s five-year strategic plan . This year more than ever, City Administrator/Kenyon EDA Executive Director Mark Vahlsing looked for suggestions and recommendations from the EDA’s new three members: Chris Mallory, Dave Jerstad and John Mortensen, who join existing members Mayor Doug Henke and Council member Mary Bailey.
Generally, Vahlsing prefers to keep the number of items in the plan to five or seven to try and keep the number of objectives realistic.
Over the years, the EDA has tackled numerous projects like the Kenyon Business Park and the Fire Hall. Vahlsing said the Fire Hall was something the city had been talking about 15 years prior.
“This is a very good example of the kind of things that happen with strategic planning and different elements of a community coming together,” said Vahlsing during the meeting. “Some of these items are project oriented, some are broad and stay on permanently.”
Without quelling people’s creativity, Vahlsing wanted the EDA to keep the ideas to more of big picture items, like things that the whole community can benefit from, as opposed to a infrastructure project on just one particular street.
“A strategic plan from definition is much larger things, but we don’t want to downplay any ideas, we want to hear them,” added Vahlsing.
Henke, who interviewed a number of potential EDA members, hopes to move forward with everyone on board and looking out for the city’s best interests.
“We have to work together. I’d really like to see progress being made here in the next couple years,” said Henke.
Big picture ideas
The plan is divided into six main categories: business district improvements, infrastructure planning and improvements, industrial/commercial park development, review facility needs for city departments, improve technology platforms and relationship building.
The first item on the plan, business district improvements, is slated to continue a diverse group of viable businesses and keep the downtown a place that attracts residents and visitors. The six items to achieve this objective include:
• Continuing the facade improvement program in the downtown area
• Looking at options to increase off-street parking in the downtown area between Red Wing and Spring Street
• Identifying business owners that are near or at retirement age and work with them on a succession process that will ensure the long term continuation of core service businesses in the downtown area
• Replacing banners as needed (continual)
• Working with potential buyers for vacant properties including former Kenyon Event Center owner, and others
The facade improvement program was started by the EDA and Vahlsing said it’s been very successful and continues to be utilized.
“We want to continue to prioritize the downtown area, we need a lot of things and want to do everything we can as a city,” said Vahlsing.
Though many of the infrastructure planning and improvement steps have been completed, many are ongoing: annual updating and addressing needs in a planning process; prioritizing sewer rehabilitation, including elimination of private sewer mains where needed and regular updating and continuing to follow the pavement management plan.
Now about halfway through the industrial/commercial park development, the objective of the park is to develop an area for future commercial/light industrial development. The following implementation steps have been completed: acquire site, preliminary development steps (zoning, wetland studies), determine final site layout and complete development of streets and utilities, though the installation of street and infrastructure onsite is still ongoing. Next steps include beginning to market the site by installing signs onsite and at entrances to the city, along with working with CEDA to develop an overall marketing plan for the park and Goodhue County EDA, state and other applicable entities to market the park.
More reasons to visit Kenyon
The review of facility needs for city departments includes public works, the Police Department, utilities and others.
Now that the Police Department has moved into the former ambulance building, other items remaining on the plan are conducting a feasibility process to review current facilities (Public Works Department and KMU), identify facilities in need of possible future upgrade/replacement, review preliminary costs and financing options and look at current and future park facility needs including trails and a dog park.
On the technology side of the plan, ongoing items include improving public information access, notification and streamlining submission of permits and payments through the website and improving the library computer center.
It also includes the city administrator to develop, strengthen and leverage relationships with key public, nonprofits and private sector partners and representatives that are in a position to help support the needs and initiatives of the city.
Vahlsing will continue to be involved in community organizations, meet at least once annually with surrounding and partner public organizations including surround townships, the school district, county and others, meet annually with key businesses in the community and work with Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, Kenyon Area Business Association, Community Economic Development Association, Small Business Development Centers and others to develop a future event in Kenyon that promotes entrepreneurship by partnering technical assistance resource providers with small business and start ups.
Member Bailey suggested the EDA look into developing a walking path that connects all of the nature centers in the area: Trondheim, North Park and the “dog” park. Though the city would have to ask for permission to use/purchase the pieces of property that cut through where the trails would need to go, Henke said it’s something worth bringing up in a future discussion.
“Maybe we can get something similar like they have for snowmobile trail permissions,” said Henke. “I do think we should look at bringing in a dog park and trails to bring into the Trondheim area for a walk way. There’s a number of things I think people are looking at when they decide they want to come to Kenyon, we have to give them some opportunities for being outside and a healthy environment to do so.”
City Engineer Derek Olinger said there’s also grant funding available if a solid plan can be put in place for trail installation.