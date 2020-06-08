Jerry Groskreutz believes students involved in FFA don’t always get the recognition they deserve.
As the agriculture radio broadcaster with KDHL, Groskreutz has the unique ability to give youth involved in 4-H and FFA a platform.
“… If I can instill that passion in FFA kids — passion about who we are — that’s what makes it easy to get up at 3:15 in the morning,” said Groskreutz, one of nine inductees into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame this year.
Caught up in the joy of his career, Groskreutz said he was shocked when he received word in January of his induction.
“I just love working with these kids and helping out, and never thought I would do anything to deserve recognition,” he said.
Steve Olson, co-chair of the FFA selection committee, described Groskreutz as “one of these guys who exemplifies what the Hall of Fame is all about” by making a difference in the lives of FFA students and farmers. Throughout his career as a radio broadcaster, Groskreutz has interviewed members of area FFA chapters at state conventions, emceed for banquets and worked with the FFA Alumni Association to publicize events related to FFA.
“I’ve known Jerry for at least 19 years, and he exudes our whole commitment to agriculture and youth, certainly professionally, and this is something he’s really genuine about personally, too.”
Groskreutz’s involvement with FFA started as a high school student at United South Central, then known as Wells Easton High School in Wells. He participated in the state convention for four years, and while his team in the dairy division never advanced to the national contest, he said, “It was still fun being a part of something.”
“It’s amazing what you learn,” said Groskreutz of his high school FFA program. “When you put that blue jacket on, that represents something important, a lot bigger than you.”
As a college student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Groskreutz earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture education. He took classes in St. Paul and Minneapolis and remembers being in a psychology class with far more students than he grew up knowing in Wells.
“I learned very soon you didn’t let any of those kids know you were a farm boy from southern Minnesota,” said Groskreutz. “They immediately thought you were a 'dumb farm boy.'”
As a senior at the U, a conversation with a professor changed Groskreutz’s self-perception. The professor, the head of the Public Health Department, asked Groskreutz if he would like to pursue a master’s degree in public health. Groskreutz didn’t understand at first how agriculture education would tie in with public health, but the professor explained that all the science classes required for an ag degree, which Groskreutz had successfully completed, are similar to what’s needed for a degree in health-related fields. And while this professor was far removed from rural Minnesota, Groskreutz said he recognized ag students’ ability to work hard, work together and uphold moral standards.
“I decided at that point I don’t need to be embarrassed about who I am,” said Groskreutz. “… We can be proud of where we came from and what we do for society.”
Groskreutz returned to his family farm of 600 acres and 100 dairy cows after graduating from the U of M but eventually realized he wanted more time with his family rather than farming up to 18 hours a day.
Before his radio broadcast career began in 1995, Groskreutz said he didn’t see many people throughout the week while farming. That meant he did most of his socializing after church on Sundays, and his wife, Louise, telling him they needed to get going.
“[She’d say] ‘We need to get you a job that gets you paid to talk,’” said Groskreutz with a laugh. “Well, we found it.”
Kymn Anderson was the sales manager at KDHL who hired Groskreutz as the ag radio broadcaster 25 years ago. He bought his first sports coat specifically for the interview and knew in no time the radio station was where he was “supposed to be.” Although Groskreutz said he didn’t know anything about radio at the time, his knowledge and experience in agriculture made him a deserving candidate for the job.
From talking to a broker about how the markets are fluctuating to sharing ways farmers can navigate the struggles associated with COVID-10, Groskreutz is on the air for all of it. Whoever he interviews in the ag industry, he says, are “real people” who work hard and provide countless services — ag bankers, agronomists at the elevator co-op, and farmers themselves. But interviewing high school FFA members is one of the most rewarding parts of his job, he said, especially because he gets to know these students so well.
“You see them grow and mature and develop, and that’s what makes it so much fun,” said Groskreutz.