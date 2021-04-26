An economic development program that has benefited local businesses like Daikin Applied, Faribault Foods and Bushel Boy was included in the Minnesota Senate’s workforce and business development bill, thanks in part to the strong backing of state Sen. John Jasinski.
Jasinski, R-Faribault, said he was pleased to see $3.5 million in funding for the Business Development Public Infrastructure program included in the Senate’s omnibus bill, which was passed by a near party-line vote of 37-30 April 15.
As a former mayor of Faribault, Jasinski said he has long understood the importance of the program. It’s a favorite of groups like the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities because it helps local governments to fund crucial infrastructure costs related to development.
“When I got to the Senate, I requested to carry that bill,” Jasinski said. “We’ve continued to ask for it every year.”
Funding for the program has been higher at times in the past, though the $3.5 million allocation is in line with legislation introduced by Jasinski in January. In its 2021 Economic Development policy white paper, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities opposed any cuts to the program.
The most robust funding source of funds for the program is traditionally the state’s bonding bill. The Coalition hopes to see at least an investment of $20 million over the biennium, though a bonding bill isn’t expected to pass the Senate until next year.
Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker said that for local development to take place, significant infrastructure improvements, from the construction of new roads to an expansion of water and wastewater service, must often take place.
That’s particularly the case when companies like Daikin Applied seek to expand on the edge of town instead of pursuing a location well within city limits. Klecker noted that for Daikin, the construction of a new chunk of road was needed to make the project work.
Such construction costs are difficult to swallow for local authorities acting with limited budgets. Business Development Public Infrastructure is a competitive program that can often be difficult to secure, but if an application is successful it can provide much-needed matching dollars to go with local resources.
“The program is so important because to bring in new businesses, a lot of times it requires investment in public infrastructure,” Klecker said. “If big ticket items are needed for a business to expand, that can become a stumbling block.”
The same amount of funding is included in the House’s version of the bill, but other differences have required the creation of a conference committee of 10 legislators, including local Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, to hammer out the differences.
Another important provision in the bill centered around unemployment. It seeks to expand options for individuals to receive unemployment benefits while they are also receiving workforce training services.
In order to qualify for the assistance, applicants must be seeking and available for employment or engaged in qualified training that will increase job prospects. Jasinski said he hopes that such measures can help to wean people off Unemployment Insurance and back into the workforce.
Local business leaders have expressed significant concerns about the current state of Unemployment Insurance. Shortly after the pandemic first hit, legislators moved to increase unemployment benefits to help those most impacted.
Now, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that business leaders are frustrated that at a time of workforce shortages, employees find it more profitable to collect unemployment than return to work.
Johnson said that many local businesses are particularly frustrated because they’ve gone the extra mile to not only meet but exceed the state’s COVID-19 safety standards to help employees feel confident in returning to work, only for financial calculations to push them away.
“We hear from frustrated employers almost every day about their struggles to get their workers back,” Johnson said. “It’s certainly understandable that if you can bring more money into your household through short-term subsidies, that choice can be appealing. But in the long run, it definitely hurts our businesses and their ability to pay for these programs.”