Nothing speaks more directly to Minnesotan identity than hot dishes, Paul Bunyan, craft drinks, cornhole and flannel all wrapped up into one event.
The sixth annual Flannel Formal is 5-10 p.m. Saturday at the 10,000 Drops and Corks And Pints campus. The event returns after taking a year off due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2016, a new Faribault tradition began. When the Mainstreet program needed an event to serve as a fundraiser, Board member Paul Swenson took inspiration from his child’s time at the University of Notre Dame. The university had a Minnesota club that hosted an annual flannel formal.
“We launched the event and had a tremendous response,” Mainstreet coordinator Kelly Nygaard said. “It has grown into a signature event for our community.”
From the beginning, the Faribault community’s support exceeded expectations.
“The first year, we were expecting 100 to 150 people, but there ended up being 250,” Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson said. “We had to skip last year due to COVID, but the last event we had, we were closing in on 500 attendees.”
While attendance has risen a lot over the years, the event is beginning to approach the limitations of the venue.
“We’re topping it off at 500 tickets,” Johnson said.
After having to call off the Flannel Formal in 2021, Johnson said he’s head from people really looking forward to attending again this year.
“There were a lot of disappointed people during COVID that are now excited for the party,” he said.
Admission is $20. That gets each attendee a commemorative glass, one free drink, and nearly five hours of live, local music.
“$20 with a souvenir glass and one cocktail,” Johnson said. “You’ll get to sample some hot dishes and listen to music. It’s probably the best value for a fundraiser you’ll find.”
Two local bands will perform throughout the night. The duo eclipse plays from 5-7:15 p.m. and Eden Road takes the stage from 7:30-10 p.m.
When planning the event, Nygaard and Johnson thought people would like to play games and compete and show off their skills.
“Two of the games that we will have for sure are the bean bag toss, and the ever popular beaver toss (a variant of bean bag toss) custom made by Nort Johnson,” Nygaard said.
As the night goes on the lumberjacks and Janes are bound to work up an appetite. Luckily, the hot dish contest provides a unique solution to the issue. People in attendance can try a variety of hot dishes. Anyone can enter the contest for a chance to win a $100 chamber check.
Two other attendees will win the titles of best dressed male and female lumberjack.
“True to the theme, the side events include a best dressed lumber jack and jane event,” Johnson said. “There will be a raffle with the grand prize of a chainsaw, because what else would you have it be. The event has been very popular, and has become quite a tradition.”
The event remains a fundraiser for the Mainstreet program.
“The Faribault Mainstreet program is dedicated to the downtown area,” Nygaard said. “That includes events that draw people to the community, but it also funds the benches downtown and helps provide the micro-grant program to businesses downtown. It helps to make Faribault best serve the community and its visitors.”