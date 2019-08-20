Blondie's Butcher Shop in Wanamingo choose an unusual color for its decor: hot pink. And it's only going to get more pink.
Owner Lindsey Fulton knows she's one of only a handful of under-40 butchers in Minnesota, and one of even fewer women in the business. When she took over the former Wanamingo Meats and Catering in 2014 after the death of previous owner Bob Graham, the clientele leaned toward the traditional.
"I didn't know how a female butcher would be accepted," she said.
But five years later, she said she's experienced nothing but support and generosity from the town.
Fulton, who now lives in Wanamingo, grew up in Goodhue County with an "infatuation for the western lifestyle," she said. She later became a professional trainer, and her work took her to an 100,000-acre cattle ranch in Montana.
Cattle ranching was Fulton's introduction to the work of butchering and preparing meat. For the next decade, she moved back and forth between Goodhue and the west, eventually going back to school to become a paramedic. This also broadened the knowledge of anatomy she uses today in her daily work. (She acknowledges that the comparison is a bit morbid.)
After taking over the business — and renaming it to match her longtime nickname — she also learned from other area butchers and the local farmers who still supply the meat. All of Fulton's animals come from farms within a 30-mile radius of Wanamingo.
In an age of large grocery stores, butchering is a dying art, she said. But it's found a new niche within the farm-to-table movement, which aims to reconnect people with the source of their food.
"People want the story behind it. People have been separated from their meat for so long — it's fun to meet the farmer," she said.
While Fulton is the face of the shop, she also gets help from her mom and 13-year-old daughter, and occasionally from her dad and sister, who run a welding business in town.
Fulton uses her business for education and outreach. She can't resist helping people who want to learn, she said, and frequently works with 4-H, FFA and school groups to teach students about meat preparation. She has joined with U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to promote beef products. And instead of letting them go to waste, Fulton sends unused parts or unsalable animals to paramedics to practice surgery or research how pig skin might be used in transplants for burn patients.
Fulton also works with her dozen part-time employees to pass on the tricks of the trade. One employee, Erin Gudknecht, credits this work and Fulton's guidance with her decision to focus her studies on the meat preparation side of an animal science degree.
"In school, we had a test on muscles that I had to do. She would take real muscles and help me practice. She's been a really big help," said Gudknecht.
The business also makes frequent donations to the Kenyon Food Shelf. During the winter each year, said Gudknecht, she and other workers would bring more than 400 pounds of meat for families in need.
For Fulton, giving back is an integral part of ensuring a strong business community. She noted how Wanamingo's Main Street has attracted a number of companies in recent years that require a disposable income, like a coffee shop and pet groomer, signaling a healthy business environment. And the majority of these businesses are women-owned.
"It's been a lot of fun. There's more pink to come," said Fulton.