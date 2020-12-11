The Sounds of the Season may come from a different platform this year, but regardless of the modifications, Kenyon-Wanamingo's music directors set out to bring both students and the community together through music.
In a typical year, the K-W Symphonic Band, Knights Ensemble and Chorale would have spent the last several weeks preparing for its traditional winter/holiday concert. Unable to perform a holiday concert this year, Band Director Claire Larson and Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher had to develop an alternative to give students the opportunity to keep playing/singing the music and sharing their gifts with the community.
Larson and Schumacher both created accounts on an online platform for their respective department, where they uploaded students' recordings of holiday music to share. Both the band and choir playlists are called "Sounds of the Season." Schumacher says the choir playlist features a little bit of everything from "Winter Wonderland," to "O Holy Night" and "All I Want for Christmas is You." Band selections include "Away in a Manger," "We Three Kings," "Good King Wenceslas" and "O Come All Ye Faithful," among others.
Students were challenged to record themselves playing their instruments or singing a song of their choice. Larson and Schumacher also joined in on the fun and recorded some pieces of their own to add to the mix.
K-W sophomore Sophia Culuris, who plays the French horn, said prepping for the project was really unique. With Larson's support, Culuris chose a more advanced piece filled with lots of technical details. Culuris admits she was a little timid at first about the challenging piece, but now after she's mastered it, she says the experience was rewarding.
"Band and music are very important to me and so I really enjoyed putting all the effort into my piece to make it what it is," said Culuris.
Due to distance learning forcing all content online, Culuris said she sometimes found it hard to get motivated to practice. Pushing through those moments made her breakthroughs all the more rewarding. The process showed Culuris, once again, that being a good musician comes from the effort you give and not any "talents" you are perceived to have. Talent without effort can only carry a person so far, especially in K-W's band, added Culuris.
Lily Roosen, 10th grade flutist with the KWHS band, decided to perform her song accompanied by her grandpa on the violin. The decision to include her grandpa in the performance was an easy one for Roosen. They've performed together once before, something both Roosen and her family really enjoy.
"He plays beautiful music, having the flute and violin together was beautiful," added Roosen. "…I get to create memories I get to keep with my grandpa forever. He's really fun to be around, and my grandma loves it too when we sit and play together."
Another one of K-W High School Band's flute players, Grace Nystuen said the switch to full distance learning has been challenging, especially for band. Though lessons and Google Meets are conducted each week, Nystuen says not being able to work on the music together with other students has been hard. Nystuen enjoyed this particular assignment because it allowed her to work with other classmates.
Nystuen said she worked on a piece with classmate Rachel Nesseth before moving to distance learning. She was glad they were able to work on the selection together for others to enjoy. She also feels lucky to have been able to practice it while in school so she could stay in tempo alongside Nesseth.
A gift to the community
December is typically the busiest month of the year for musicians, says Schumacher, with caroling, concerts, holiday parties and more. Though this year is quite different than previous years, the hope is that area families will enjoy the playlists in their homes this holiday season as a soundtrack for their holiday activities.
"For vocalists, recording ourselves is a big challenge as singing is such a deeply personal thing," said Schumacher. "I am very proud of our singers for their efforts and their willingness to be vulnerable by sharing a part of themselves. It truly is a wonderful gift!"
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, four students: Abby DeGroot, Ashley Rechtzigel, Rachel Nesseth and Elliot Olson gathered with Schumacher and High School art teacher Shane Eggerstedt to sing to residents of both Kenyon Sunset Home and Gunderson Gardens. Some of the songs included "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Deck the Halls," Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman" and "Silent Night."
For her band students, Larson said the goal of the project was to allow students to continue playing their instrument and sharing their music with family and friends. Some options Larson introduced students to is selecting a song from the "Best in Class Christmas" quartets, an entirely different piece by finding something off the internet or developing their own unique performance. Students interested in selecting a song from the quartet could record their performance with an accompanied track recorded by Larson.
"This time of the year is when we'd normally have a performance," said Larson. "In lieu of sharing our music through a [live] performance, it's accessible to everyone near and far."
Larson said she kept the names of each student's individual performance off the title, through most people can figure out who is playing due to the type of instrument they typically play. Through developing the project and hearing a variety of performances, Larson said it's been fun putting the videos together. The assignment itself was kept open-ended to let the students put their ideas in motion and keep the music going and students engaged through instruments.
"It's such a challenging time right now, we have to keep that going in some small way as a gift for our community," she said.