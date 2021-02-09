Ambush is a German Shepard/ Belgian Malinois who was born on Aug. 20, 2011 in Czechoslovakia and traveled through Holland and into the United States. Ambush was paired with Deputy Bowron in March of 2013 and they completed training at the Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana in May of 2013.

Ambush’s official in service date with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was May 15, 2013. Ambush retired at the end of 2020 and is spending his retirement with his handler, Deputy Bowron.

Everyone at the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for Ambush and are forever in debt to him for his service to Goodhue County. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)