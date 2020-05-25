As the last days of the school year wind down and the weather gets nicer, the thought of summer is on everyone's mind. Activities like going to the cabin, enrolling in summer programs or enjoying the nice weather often accompany the thought.
Although Kenyon Public Library has reopened under certain guidelines, the cancellation of in-person programming has been extended into June. However, staff are developing ideas to safely keep children educated and engaged with reading over the summer.
The library officially moved into phase three of its "Reopening Preparedness Plan" May 20, following a May 19 Kenyon Public Library Board meeting. It will operate in phase three until the date of the board's next meeting, June 16, when it will reassess the situation.
The plan, approved by the Kenyon City Council at a special May 5 council meeting, is divided into four phases. The third phase allows the opening of the library to the public under the following guidelines: Patrons limit their time in the library to 10 minutes or less, a maximum of 15 people allowed in the library at one time, only two public computers will be available for public use, removal of high-touch items from the children’s area, interior library door will be propped open to avoid contact with the handle, hand sanitizer will be available for public use, masks are encouraged but not required for patrons and staff, and patrons are reminded to stay home if they don't feel well.
Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte said all in-person programming for both adults and children is canceled until further notice. The next adult programming event — the adult book group, scheduled for June 29 — has been discussing the possibility of meeting at Depot Park for its book discussion instead of at the library so members can properly abide by social distancing guidelines.
Looking ahead to summer, programs may look a little different this year. For the Children's Summer Learning Program, Otte says the library will still be offer challenge sheets beginning June 1. The children come to the library to pickup their age appropriate sheet, take it home, complete it and bring it back to the library to earn a free book to keep as a prize. A new sheet is released each week.
"We will also be offering STEM Challenges virtually through Facebook on Wednesdays," said Otte of the library's summer programming plans. "We will give instructions on how to do a challenge. Kids complete the challenge then take a picture of it and either post the picture to Facebook or bring in the photo to the library where they can collect a prize for doing the challenge."
The library will also host some outdoor activities like geocaching and a photo challenge scavenger hunt. For the photo challenge, the library staff will post a close-up photo of something or somewhere in Kenyon on the library's Facebook page and website. Kids will have the opportunity to guess where the location is. If their guess is correct, they are gifted with a prize.
Otte says additional programming is also in the works.
Library staff remain hopeful the library can resume in-person programming in July, in anticipation of the Book-a-Lunch held Wednesdays in July and August. This 20-minute program is a "very short" story time for children held in the park across from Veterans Memorial Park. Since this event is always held outside, Otte says they hope this program would be a way to ease back into in-person programming.
"We are grateful for the strong support for the library throughout the community," said Otte. "Patrons quickly figured out curbside service and we had many patrons utilizing this service. However, we are so excited to welcome patrons back into the library, even under the new guidelines."
Phase four of the "Reopening Preparedness Plan" grants full public access to the library meaning all programming would resume, time limit restrictions would be removed, all items replaced in the children's area, doors no longer propped open, computers and high-touch areas would continue to be cleaned as needed and the library would still continue to offer curbside service for those who would like to continue to utilize the service.
The plan states that during all phases, library staff will have access to masks, gloves and soap and water. Products such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be able as long as they can be kept in stock.
Since May 4, the library has been operating in phase two of the plan, which permits curbside service and restricted building access. The library was open to patrons needing public computers, fax, copy or print services. Library staff disinfected computers after each patron's use and only library staff were allowed to use the copier and fax machines. Staff also delivered requested materials to patrons' vehicles.