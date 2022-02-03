On the morning of Jan. 21 2021, Goodhue County Dispatch received a medical assists call for service in Hay Creek Township. The caller informed Dispatch that a 50-year-old male had collapsed on the floor; he is unconscious with labored breathing. He has been vomiting since last night.
Goodhue County Patrol Deputy Scott Sundby and Investigations Captain Collins Voxland were nearby when dispatch aired this call. They were able to arrive at the scene within a few minutes and quickly located the male on the ground in the kitchen of the residence.
Sundby learned the male was not breathing and was unable to feel a pulse. Voxland and Sundby were able to work as a team, create a plan that had Voxland start CPR while Sundby returned to his squad car to retrieve his AED.
When Sundby returned, he had Voxland pause CPR while he quickly installed the AED pads and had the AED system analyze the patient. At this point, the Red Wing Ambulance crew arrived at the scene. The AED advised them to shock the patient.
They shocked the male then continued CPR. The ambulance crew took over control of the scene and had Sundby retrieve the ‘LUCAS’ machine from the ambulance rig. Once they had all the equipment they needed in the room, they began to set it up for the male patient. The AED advised to shock the patient a second time. They shocked him and a short time later were able to obtain a pulse. The male patient was transported to the hospital for advanced medical care.
For their quick reaction to the call, their ability to immediate apply the medical training they have received each year and the teamwork skills they demonstrated, a citizens life was saved. Deputy Scott Sundby and Captain Collins Voxland are nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation.