With crime and suspicious activity on the increase over the last several weeks, the Kenyon Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss starting neighborhood watch groups in the area.
Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander led the meeting by informing interested participants in the program and how it can help keep each other safe.
"This was brought up to me because of some of the recent thefts we've been having, now the big thing the last couple of nights is egging again," added Sjolander.
As of July 29, Sjolander reports KPD has had 87 calls for service, with five of those calls for theft and another five listed as suspicious activity. A majority of the items noted as stolen have been bicycles and tools. There are also some nuisances with those numbers, as human error can create some discrepancies with calls that could fall under several categories.
For example, Sjolander says someone might call in to report property damage after their car had been egged. However, after that individual washes their vehicle, they don't note any damages worth any dollar amount, so the call would need to be put under the mischief category. The calls, Sjolander says, range from fraud, fire, business checks, domestic, welfare checkups or several others.
The National Neighboorhood Watch, a division of the National Sheriffs' Association, defines a neighborhood watch program is a "group of people living in the same area who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life."
As a community, Sjolander said neighborhood watch programs can be started with each group choosing to be as large or small as participants desire.
Said Sjolander: "Basically, you can go door to door, send out mailers, use social media … get people on board and decide how you want to do it. Some people do it as 'We're going to highlight some stuff and get together once a month to talk about issues,' or the police chief could also come down and help think of ways to make your house a harder target."
As each group selects a point person (a block/team captain), Sjolander recommends that individual get in touch with the local police department and let them know who is leading it. The program itself, Sjolander describes is an easy setup, where those interested get together and state what block/street they want to cover. The plan each group sets up may not be the same as other groups, but Sjolander said that is fine, and each plan can be tweaked as they go.
"You decide how you want to do it, and we'll help you do it. The main component is communication," said Sjolander.
Participants can buy signs to put up in their yards to let others know there is a group in that area. The signs, Sjolander said, encourage participation in the group and can help deter criminal activity.
Sjolander believes the program could allow the community to help the department solve cases. It also gives the community an opportunity to get to know their neighbors in a good way.
"Nowadays these small towns really have a vibe to them of closeness, and this pandemic has really showed us how people want to be together in some way, size, shape or form," said Sjolander.
If one of the group members is out of town, Sjolander described a scenario of how the situation would be handled in a neighborhood watch group. The point person, who has a list of all the people on the group's list (call tree), and begins the call tree by calling the next person on the list, who then calls another and so on and so forth.
Sjolander also encouraged those in attendance to document their valuables by taking photos of them, and for firearms, include a photo of the serial number so the department can enter those numbers in if it happens to go missing. Above all, he urges the community to say something if they see something.
"Cameras are a good thing, neighborhood watch is a good thing, just to get some organization or who's going to do what," said Sjolander. "If we can work together to get some of this stuff cleaned up, I'm all for it, I really am. I want this to be community based, I want you to be proud of us. I like what we have here."
The bottom line, Sjolander says, he is a "big" fan of the neighborhood watch, but warns others that the issues the community's now experiencing won't likely be resolved quickly.
Sjolander, who anticipated the recent thefts are likely the work of local teens, believes there's more the community can do than punish the perpetrators. Sometimes, he says, its a back-and-forth effort with evaluations, but in some cases it's working with the kid to get them on the right path. In some cases, Sjolander says all it takes is someone saying, 'Here I'm going to show you how this works,' and maybe a friendship is made or they can be taught a skill they can use to have a decent living, instead of stealing things.
Added Sjolander: "Maybe that's where our future leaders come from, someone taking that time and this is where a neighborhood watch can be great for that. There's so much knowledge and ability, and I tell everybody this, we have more successful people in this town than I think you'd ever think of anywhere else. We've also got some of the kindest people ever."