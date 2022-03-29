People who are confined to their homes can experience many challenges, one being preparing a warm meal each day.
Like in many communities, Meals on Wheels in Kenyon is available to fill this gap in local community members’ lives.
The service is available to anyone 60 years and older who lives in Kenyon city limits and wants a prepared hot, nutritious meal on a regular basis.
Meals are available Sunday through Friday, including holidays. Kenyon Senior Living dietary staff prepare the meals in the kitchen. Volunteers like Barb St. John, Sharon Dietz and Mary Murray deliver the meals right to the homes of residents.
The cost per meal is $7.25. Meal cards can be purchased at a cost of $87 for 12 meals. Residents are able to pick what days they would like to receive meals, and can change those days at any time. Meals are typically delivered between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
St. John said the program gives nutritious, balanced meals recipients wouldn’t otherwise cook for themselves. In some cases, residents are unable to cook for various health reasons and appreciate the opportunity to have meals delivered right to their home.
On Thursday, St. John had three meals to deliver. During the winter, she had up to five meals, but one person has since died and the other has been in the hospital. In previous years, St. John recalls having 12 to 13 deliveries at one point. She credits the bulk of that decline to residents who have moved into the assisted living facility.
St. John started delivering on Sundays about four years ago. Since she was already in town to play the organ at Kenyon United Methodist Church, St. John said there was no reason why she couldn’t deliver meals as well.
Now, she delivers meals three to four days a week.
Her favorite part of delivering meals is visiting with people, especially since that is the only social interaction some receive each day.
On days when her grandchildren are not in school, St. John bring them with her to help. She said that both the residents and her grandchildren equally enjoy it.
Kenyon Senior Living Director of Food Services Jana Eggert oversees the kitchen and the dietary staff at Kenyon Senior Living. She started at the end of January 2021. She said the Meals on Wheels’ volunteers do an “amazing” job helping by delivering meals and dietary staff do an equally “amazing” job preparing meals.
All efforts combine to allow Kenyon Senior Living to offer the program in the community.
Even through the pandemic, the program was able to flourish. Eggert said she is glad to be able to offer nutritious meals to anyone in need.