...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday
afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3
to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery
roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather
advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
