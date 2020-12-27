In some way, shape or form, everyone's lives have been affected by COVID-19. Despite the challenges, area residents have given back to the community through donations of money, food, household items, clothing or time.
Around the area, All Seasons Community Services, the Kenyon Police Department and Christmas in Kenyon organizers were among many places people were seen going above and beyond to offer a helping hand.
At All Seasons, CEO Mary Frutiger said in an interview earlier this month, that they have been receiving an "unbelievable" number of donations over the summer and fall. They received so many they had to temporarily suspend donations so they could take time to go through the hundreds of donated clothing and household items.
The most remarkable moments Frutiger recalled were when parents would have their kids bring in items they wanted to donate. One moment in particular involved a 16-year-old in his pickup truck, filled with used sports clothing and equipment.
"He backed up so careful, got out and he was real proud," added Frutiger.
She then asked him about wanting to give up all his sports items, which he said his mom told him he should clean out his closet. He wanted to give the items to someone else who may need them.
"We saw things like that in the summer and fall, along with kids bringing in coats for other kids to wear," said Frutiger. "We saw more involvement in young kids than what we've seen before."
Frutiger said she is thankful for those who made donations, as funds made in the thrift store help offset costs at the food shelf.
An uplifting experience
Over at the Police Department, in an interview at the end of November, Police Chief Lee Sjolander said even during COVID, they have had seen amazing things. The bike program, Sjolander said, was a huge success this year. Though some needed repairs, one person who was looking to fill court-ordered community service hours was able to fix the bikes up and bring them back. In return, the department credited that individual with hours for community service.
Random acts of kindness are also a common sight for Sjolander and his staff.
One gentleman, he said, brings in fishing poles, tackle boxes, hooks/lures in for the department to give away to those in need. Others will stop in with items they found while cleaning out the pantry or shopping and found a good deal, purchasing several to give away to others.
Administrative Assistant Linda Bean recalled one other gentleman who stops in once a month to anonymously drop off $100-$200 in cash to use as needed. In return, Sjolander said they typically purchase gift cards at local businesses so that places such as Speedway, the hardware store and the grocery store can benefit as well.
The food pantry, located in the doorway of the former police building, is open to those in need 24/7. Even though the department has moved to its new location, Sjolander said the food pantry will stay in its current location. This year, there were also able to give eight Thanksgiving dinners, thanks to generous donations of individuals, to those in the community who needed them.
"It's really cool watching how we can work together and get a lot of cool stuff done," said Sjolander. "Places like SIFT, All Seasons and the food shelf have been a huge blessing. We have some really nice things going on here. In a world of so much sadness and uncertainty, it's needed and it's uplifting."
A blessed community
Despite having to coordinate it in a different way than previous years, the Shop with a Cop program was just as meaningful for both participants and recipients this year.
Officer Amy Reding, coordinator of the program, said this year four families in the community were selected. Instead of taking the children shopping to pick out items for family members, Reding said they gave families a call to discuss what items they needed and what interests the kids may have. The officers then did the shopping, wrapping and scheduling times for pick up.
"This year was definitely a lot different and it's better to actually take the kids shopping, but I think everyone will be pretty happy come Christmas morning," added Reding.
In addition to the Christmas gift shopping, Reding said they also put together one plastic tub full of essential items (food and other useful household items) for each family. That was something Reding especially enjoyed doing and hopes to do each year.
Another thing Reding found joy in was being able to relay the cool experiences onto others involved, like volunteers helping with the shopping and officers wrapping the gifts.
"We definitely had a blast shopping and it was nice seeing the volunteers be happy. We officers got together and wrapped gifts for families, that was a really good bonding experience for everybody," said Reding. "We have such generous members of the community who come in every year and ask what we need, donate their money, time and items as well which is amazing. We are pretty blessed to have the members of the community that we do."
'Kenyon in Need'
In the past years, KABA has sponsored an event called Christmas from Kenyon. Due to restrictions, it was not able to sponsor the event this year. However, a community member created the “Kenyon in Need” Facebook page as an alternative way to help one another. On the page, others are encouraged to either post items they'd like to give away to someone in need or browse the page for something they may need.
The goal is to give all items away to one other with no sales or money exchanged. Julie Buchwald Haley, chair of Christmas from Kenyon, said earlier this month the category of items that can be posted is wide open, even if it's something someone may be looking to gift to another for Christmas, and certainly items for winter like winter coats or mittens in good shape. Arrangements for pick up are made between the donor and the receiver. Buchwald Haley indicates the new group is a permanent addition, not just temporary for the holidays.
"We hope the community will follow that and help whenever possible or help take something off someone's hands" said Buchwald Haley. "I think the community will come together."