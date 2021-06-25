When Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn swore in Justin Hunt as the county's newest sergeant in 2018, he did as he always does: took the deputy in front of a memorial wall honoring two of their fallen brethren.
“I always read their stories and say how it’s important that we never forget these two who served so that it is instilled in them right from the beginning that we depend on one another and need to be there for each other,” Dunn said. “And I always tell them that I never want to add another badge to that wall.”
During the groundbreaking of a new memorial honoring the two Rice County Sheriff’s deputies who died in the line of duty in the ‘90s – as well as 31 other fallen officers from southeast Minnesota – the hearts of law enforcement representing Rice County sat heavy. Their badges adorned with black bands, honoring Sgt. Justin Hunt.
Hunt died in his sleep Wednesday morning while in Wisconsin of unknown natural causes. He was 40.
“Justin had the energy and eagerness to serve,” Dunn said through tears as he remembered the young deputy he was able to watch grow throughout his career. “You need to have a passion and drive to want to make a difference in your community and he had exactly that. He served Rice County greatly.”
Faribault born and bred, Hunt spent his entire law enforcement career serving Rice County, even beginning with his training and walking into the sheriff’s office to ask for a ride along. Little did he know that the individual he asked would become his boss, mentor and friend. Dunn remembers that first ride along with Hunt vividly, fielding his questions on why Dunn got into law enforcement.
“When I think back on those questions he asked me, I know we talked about serving and protecting and all those normal things people say about this job,” Dunn said. “But a big thing I tried to instill in him was that this is more than a job – you have to become a part of the community. That’s the bigger picture.”
Dunn said it was clear that Hunt held on to that idea as he watched the young man grow into his career, starting as a correctional officer for the county. From there, Hunt was hired as part-time officer in Lonsdale, eventually transitioning into a full-time position with the Faribault Police Department. Then one day in 2017, Dunn said Hunt stopped by his office and told him he was interested in applying to be one of his deputies.
“I told him that he was going to have to sell himself to be a part of the process through the very end,” Dunn said. “The end came, and his name was at the top of the list.”
Reflecting on offering Hunt the job brings raw emotions for Dunn as he recalls the tears of gratitude the young man had in that moment. Roughly a year later and after proving his strength as a leader, Dunn promoted Hunt to sergeant, taking him to that memorial wall with the names and badges of the county's fallen, Terry Hanson and John Liebenstein.
New memorial
Hanson and Liebenstein both died while working for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in the ‘90s. Hanson was 48 when he died March 11, 1994, of a heart attack following a high-speed chase in which the suspect rammed his patrol car on Hwy. 60. The car had been reported as stolen and was occupied by two females. After the suspects stopped and were being taken into custody, Hanson collapsed.
Liebenstein died at the age of 40 on May 3, 1996, when a vehicle rammed his patrol car at 90 mph during a pursuit. Liebenstein was blocking an interstate ramp so that the car, which was being driven by a 17-year-old, could not exit the interstate.
Dunn worked with both men.
“I don’t want to ever forget them,” Dunn said.
On Thursday afternoon in Rochester, Dunn took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new memorial that honors 33 fallen officers from municipal, state, federal and military agencies operating within Minnesota Sheriff’s Association’s Sixth District. Organized by the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota, the memorial honors those who served in Rice, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Dodge, Olmstead, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Waseca, Le Sueur and Houston counties.
“The whole thing went great and was a very moving experience,” Dunn said, noting that when the ceremony began representatives from the agencies who had an officer being honored emerged from the crowd and came forward.
Among those in attendance was the sister of Theodore “Ted” Foss, the state trooper who died on Aug. 31, 2000, when he was struck by a semi while standing outside the squad car on a traffic stop in Winona. Shortly after his death, Minnesota passed the Ted Foss Move Over Law, which requires vehicles to move to the middle of far lane when passing an emergency or construction vehicle stopped on the roadway.
Foss – who grew up in Kenyon – was friends with Dunn, who once served as a Kenyon police officer.
“It has been over 20 years since he died and when I think about him I get a whole mix of emotions every time,” Dunn said. “When I saw his sister [on Thursday] I could see that the moment was still raw for her, too.”
While there are many officers being honored on the memorial that are still well remembered in their communities, the memorial honors fallen officers all the way back to 1874.
Among those names a bit further back in the area's history is former Blooming Prairie Police Chief Neil Johnson. Johnson died Dec. 22, 1951 at the age of 48 when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute. When Johnson arrived, a man who was demanding to see his family shot him six times before shooting him once more in the head as Johnson laid on the ground.
Current Blooming Prairie Police Chief Greg Skillestad said that honoring Johnson forever on the new memorial is a testimony to everything the fallen chief did for the small community 70 years ago.
"With a memorial like this, the big thing is that it will always be there to continue to help us remember the ultimate sacrifice he made," Skillestad said. "As law enforcement officers we want to give back to our communities because what we want to do ultimately is just help others. When officers are out there doing that and end up giving up their own life for that cause of serving their communities and serving others, the very least we can do is remember them."
Construction on the memorial site, which is located Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester, is scheduled to begin Monday. Features of the memorial include a wall with a variety of etched law enforcement related pictures and references and a 15-foot pillar that will have a blue accent light and names of fallen officers.
There will be 21 sentinel evergreen trees lining the west hill overlooking the memorial, which Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said will represent that traditional three volley salute consisting of seven riflemen and the three volleys, the 21 steps taken by the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as the 21 steps taken by the Minnesota LEMA Honor Guard at the State Memorial Park in St. Paul.
“Reaching this point of finally breaking ground for our memorial is an amazing feeling,” said Torgerson, who is also the president of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota. “This truly has been a team effort and I want to thank the communities of southeast Minnesota for helping make this a reality. The fundraising will never stop, though, because of the need to maintain it and unfortunately likely add future names.”
Though the groundbreaking took place only 48 hours after Hunt’s death, Dunn said there were mostly tears of happiness that the memorial has finally come to fruition.
“It warmed my heart to think that those who died or were killed in the line of duty will always be remembered,” Dunn said. “We never want to forget what they did for their communities or what their families and agencies went through.”
Remembering Hunt
The nature of law enforcement often turns colleagues into second families; police chiefs and sheriffs into second parents. The weight of that relationship may never have been more apparent than when Dunn and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Commander Paul LaRoche traveled to Minneapolis to bring Hunt home one last time.
“… We took Justin’s squad car to bring him home to Faribault,” Dunn said, no longer attempting to hold back his grief. “When we got to the county line, I couldn’t tell you how many squad cars, fire trucks, ambulances and other rescue vehicles were waiting for us. I couldn’t count them all.”
From there, a caravan of emergency vehicles, stretching nearly a mile long, escorted Hunt to the Parker Kohl funeral home where his family was waiting.
“There were a lot of tears, but even more support,” Dunn said. First responders from Apple Valley, Lonsdale, Minnesota State Patrol, Northfield, Faribault and more took part in bringing Hunt home. “It was very moving to see that.”
Dunn said there is an empty seat at the table now, not only in the patrol room but out in the community. Hunt headed up policing efforts in Morristown and was a welcome and expected face in the small community – showing up at schools, council meetings, baseball games and parks.
Hunt also leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and Dunn said it is on the law enforcement family now to make sure that his family is loved and supported through this difficult time and beyond.
“There is a hole in their world, and no one will ever fill it, but we are going to do our best,” Dunn said.
While Hunt does not qualify to be a part of the new memorial in Rochester because he was not working when he died, Dunn said they will be actively looking at finding a way to honor him in the near future.
For now, Dunn is holding onto the happy memories, specifically of the day he was able to promote him to sergeant.
“Justin had what every chief or sheriff would love to see on their leadership team,” Dunn said. “It was a very proud moment to give him those stripes.”