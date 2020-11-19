For residents in Kenyon, the first Saturday in December is more than just a typical day off from work.
Traditionally, an array of activities and events are planned for all ages to enjoy including a tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and carolser throughout town. It's known as a time where all gather with one another to celebrate the kickoff to the holiday season.
Christmas in Kenyon will move forward this year in a modified fashion. It is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, though if Gov. Walz's mandates change between now and then, organizers will make adjustments, including cancelling events.
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in Goodhue County, Christmas in Kenyon organizers have been challenged with drumming up alternative ways for the community to celebrate the day in a "separately-together" way, as gathering in person is not an option.
While events are scaled back this year, Christmas in Kenyon Chair Julie Buchwald Haley said organizers wanted to do something to retain some community spirit while being safe.
"We're excited, we know it's not what it's been in the past, but that's this year for you," said Buchwald Haley. "We are making plans already for next year to be bigger and better. I'm also sending out lots of wishes that we're through this next year and back to more normal celebrations."
Buchwald Haley describes this year's committee as a small, but very dedicated group. Together, they are putting in hard work to make these events happen. And even though it's not what they'd like it to be, she believes it will be a great success.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of Kenyon and Kenyon Area Business Association.
Sarah Jystad, owner of D&S Banner Sign and Print and member of KABA, said organizers set out to give the community something fun but safe to look forward to, especially in the midst of difficult times. The events have been planned with COVID-19 guidelines in mind, and they can be flexible and change anything if needed.
"It still allows people to come out into the community and participate in some activities separately-together," added Jystad.
Gathering 'separately-together"
• Virtual Santa visits — In place of photos with Santa, opportunities to visit with Santa via Zoom will be available. Buchwald Haley says kids will still have the opportunity to sit and talk with Santa. A sign up sheet will be available on the Christmas in Kenyon Facebook page for parents to sign up for a time slot.
• Coloring contest — Kids will still be able to participate in the coloring contest by printing the coloring sheet found on the Christmas in Kenyon Facebook page, or picking up a copy from the Kenyon Public Library or D&S Banner Sign and Print. After coloring the picture on the paper, participants should return pages by Dec. 4 to D&S or the Library. Winners will receive prizes and the remaining participants will get be entered for prize drawings.
• Town mystery scavenger hunt — A scavenger hunt is also in the works for children to find roughly 20 items around town. Participants who enter the contest can send in or drop off entry forms to D&S or the Library. Once complete with the hunt, participants' names will be put in a prize drawing.
• Light up Kenyon — Kenyon residents are encouraged to decorate the exterior of their houses and/or businesses for a chance to win prizes. Interested residents must send in a name, address and contact information to the Christmas in Kenyon Facebook page or email at christmasinkenyon@gmail.com once complete with decorating. All those who enter will be placed in a drawing.
• DIY photo booth — Holiday backdrops will be placed around town for residents to get their picture taken in a photo booth (minus the actual booth). All backdrops are located outside and will be located at D&S, and possibly near the Library, SIFT and Security State Bank. Once the backdrops are up in the next week or so, they are expected to stay up until Christmas.
• Letters to Santa — A red box in the Kenyon Post Office will house letters to Santa from children in the community.
• Holiday Cookie and Treat sale — Kenyon Area Historical Society at the Gunderson House's Cookie and Treat sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5. Contact 507-838-2632 or 507-789-6399 to preorder treats for pick up on Dec. 5. The deadline to preorder is Saturday, Nov. 28. You may also call to schedule a time to come the Gunderson House to select your treats in person on Dec. 5. The cost is $9 per pound for cookies or treats. Masks and social distancing will be required. The number of guests will be limited and no tours will be available. The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Kenyon Area Historical Society and is being held in conjunction with Christmas in Kenyon activities.
• Lunch and dinner — Che's Che's Lunchera, located at 704 Second St. in Kenyon, will have lunch and dinner specials available Dec. 5.
• Tree lighting — located at Veterans Park at 5:15 p.m., including the Kenyon Color Guard laying the wreath, a brief speaker and a musical selection. Whether this event is virtual or in-person will be determined closer to the date depending on the current COVID guidelines, but its currently planed for in-person. There will be no fire pits, no snacks or drinks and everyone will be required to wear a mask and maintain proper distance from other households.
Jystad said Christmas in Kenyon has become a holiday tradition, and organizers want to keep that tradition alive in a safe way. The tree lighting, in particular, she says is very meaningful to a lot of people, and has always drawn a good crowd. Many traditional events have been canceled, but organizers plant to a tree lighting whether in-person or virtually.
"We really look forward to coming back next year with a great holiday celebration," added Jystad.