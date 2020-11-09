Kenyon Municipal Bar and Liquor Store closed Friday over concerns about the coronavirus.
According to a Friday morning post on the Kenyon Muni Facebook page, Muni staff "recently found out a couple people who were in the bar recently have tested positive (for the coronavirus)."
The post states that to help keep everyone safe, the Muni doors will remain closed until all staff can be tested for COVID-19. Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing on Monday said the city expects it to be back open in the next day or two.
As of Monday, there have been 984 total positive COVID-19 cases in Goodhue County, with 324 of them active. According to the Goodhue County Health and Human Services current situation update, 8% of those cases (79) are in Kenyon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported that there have been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in Goodhue County.
For more information or updates on when the Muni will reopen, visit the Muni's Facebook page or cityofkenyon.com.