With the district's financial issues in mind, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board capped its salary at $14,000 annually for the entire seven-member board.
That's roughly a $10,000 decrease, depending on the number of meetings held.
The discussion started during the board's organizational meeting after Board member Kevin Anderson moved to eliminate the $50 stipend for attending board and committee meetings. the reduction, he reasoned, would demonstrate the board's willingness to do its part when it comes to budget cuts necessitated after operating levies in 2019 and 2020 failed.
Board member Debb Paquin opposed eliminating the $50 stipend for meetings and looked to compromise in cases where three different meetings were held on one night would count as just one meeting.
"As [Board member] Marilyn [Syverson] can attest to, we went many, many years with just our salaries and our annual amounts. Just four or six years ago the stipend per meeting was added. Looking at other districts boards, it's not the highest," said Paquin. "We are the top of the food chain when it comes to salary in our district, our jobs are very valuable and our time and commitment to this position is considerable."
Board member Tonya Craig agreed, saying there's a lot of prep work that goes into being a school board member, both before and after meetings.
"Although none of us are doing this to get rich by any means, like Debb said, one stipend is sufficient with more than one meeting a night," added Craig.
Syverson, who supported both notions, looked to come up with a deal that fit for both sides. While understanding why some favored doing what they can to aid the district's current financial situation, Syverson didn't want to making sweeping changes to policy. This led her to suggest capping salaries but leaving the language as is.
"We spent 10 years without any kind of raise/compensation," said Syverson. "…I think with our operating levies, we do have to make a gesture of our spending on our own. I'm also in complete agreement with the way its setup because the board earns it's keep, but the gesture is also necessary to turn the money back."
Pleased with the discussion, Anderson withdrew his motion and looked for a new one to be brought on the table.
"We're on the right track, we have to do something. We're not in the best financial situation. I'm willing to work to compromise," added Anderson.
Following some discussion about salary caps, Paquin put forth a motion to keep board salaries at $1,000, the $50 stipend for each board member for each night of board meetings attended, annual stipend of $250 for Negotiations Committee members and add a salary cap of $14,000 for the entire board. This would give each board member their $1,000 stipend and pay for roughly 10-11 meetings.
The salaries of board officers were also up for discussion, and the board opted to combine the roles of vice chair and treasurer. The chairperson's salary stayed at $300, clerk remained at $200 and the vice chairperson and treasurer was switched to $150. Previously, the board combined the position of treasurer and clerk at a total of $200, with $150 allotted for the vice chair.
The cut puts it behind for Northfield Public Schools' board members is $275/month for directors ($3,300/year) and $325/month for the board chair ($3,900/year), a total of $23,700. This stipend is inclusive of all board meetings, work sessions, special meetings, committee meetings, etc.; board members do not receive any additional stipends or salaries. It was last modified July 1, 2019, and had not been modified since 2009.
New faces
Standard to the board's organizational meeting each year is selecting committee members for 2021. This year, board members had to fill the places of departing members Rod Woock and James Jarvis. Their places were filled by AJ Lindell and Ben Bakken following the election last fall. Along with Lindell and Bakken, re-elected member Jamie Sommer was sworn in at the beginning of the board's meeting.
Set to talk about the annual review of the minimum unrestricted fund balance — or the amount of reserves left after determining both non-spendable and restricted net resources — at the meeting, the board agreed to discuss it at a later date once facts and figures are available to make a concrete decision of what goal is attainable for the district.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said the district's current number is at 6%, something he considers pretty high. He recommended the board bump that number down to give school officials something to go after moving forward in this fiscal year, potentially something around 3-4%.
Similar to previous years, regular board meetings are slated to be held this year at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. When in-person gatherings are allowed, meetings are held in Wanamingo on odd months and in Kenyon on even months. Until then, they will remain in a virtual format. Work sessions were moved to 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, as needed. Similar to regular meetings, they would meet in-person at Wanamingo during odd months and spend even months in Kenyon.