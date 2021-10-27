Across from Moland Lutheran Church in Merton Township sits a farmstead where George and Bessie McVicker once lived.
After marrying in 1918, George and Bessie moved to the 280-acre farm in 1919, purchasing it from C.A. and Ella Stromme.
Grandson Gary Mentz recalls his grandparents painting a picture of what the conditions where like once they moved to the area. Right smack dab in the middle of a depression, they described life as very bleak. The newlyweds became very homesick and missed their family back in Iowa.
Along with the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic ravishing the world, the Great War in Europe was winding down. The pandemic in the United States occurred in three waves during 1918 and 1919. The first wave began in March 1918 and lasted throughout the summer of 1918. The more devastating second and third waves (the second being the worst) occurred in the fall of 1918 and the spring of 1919.
The average price of Minnesota farm land more than doubled between 1910 and 1920, from $46 to $109 per acre. The McVickers purchased the farm for $125 an acre. Today, Minnesota's farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $4,840 per acre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Over the years, George and Bessie, who raised crops of wheat, oats, alfalfa, corn and beans, were fortunate enough to only have lost one crop from a hail storm in 1971. Along with the crops, they raised various animals: dairy cows, hogs, chickens and turkeys. Shortly after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 1978, George died.
Bessie, who continued to live on the farm until she was 100, died in 1988. Mentz inherited the farm, and still owns it to this day. Farmer Mark Arnold has rented the land since 1979, something Mentz finds pretty unusual for a farmer to have owned land for that long, especially considering the fact Arnold was young when he first began farming the land. Today, Arnold grows corn and beans on the tillable acreage.
The farm is located near the four corners of Rice, Goodhue, Dodge and Steele counties, but is technically in Steele County and has a Kenyon address.
At the Steele County Free Fair this last August, the McVicker farm was honored for its century-farm status. Both the Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesota State Fair work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota.
Fond memories
As a young child, Mentz would make frequent trips out to the farm. In the early '70s, he recalls them having dairy cattle, along with a chicken coop.
One of his fondest memories was going to the farm as a child and bringing his grandpa lunch on his bike. Even if it meant biking through the freshly plowed fields at just 7 or 8 years old, it was bumpy and memorable experience for him. Mentz says it was also always fun to see the animals while he was there.
He says his children too, made many memories on the farm through fun activities like wagon rides.
"There's a lot of sentimental value in it for me, so I'm hoping my kids continue to hold the property also," said Mentz.
Keeping a close eye on when the farm reached 100 years of ownership in the family, Mentz was eager to apply for Century Farm recognition. Classifying it as a one was a neat thing to do, said Mentz, who enjoyed receiving recognition at the Steele County Fair.
With the size of the rural community dwindling, Mentz is saddened by the number of abandoned farm houses he sees and hopes to keep his grandparents' farm for the next generation to enjoy.
"I definitely want to hold on to the land and keep that in the family," said Mentz.