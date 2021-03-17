Wanamingo’s water tower, watching over a greater part of the village its served for nearly a century, holds many stories.
One story is an air tragedy that occurred on Sept. 5, 1930 when a Waco biplane collided with its tank section. The impact caused the single engine plane to plunge onto Main Street, fatally injuring the pilot and instantly killing its two passengers. That much of the story was familiar to those 1930s Wanamingo residents at the time, which in my case, were those who heard personal accounts from parents and relatives who were witness to the tragedy’s aftermath.
As fate would have it, the house my parents were renting at the time just happened to be the house nearest the crash site. My mother’s memory of that day was of the cloth-draped bodies of Alfred Lunde and Arnold Morkre lying on her front lawn.
As a first grader returning home from school on that day, my sister Phyllis retains the same frightful memory. My plumber father was occupied at the time installing a bathtub only a block from the tower.
For my uncle, John Brislance, his account of that day would begin a few minutes prior to the fatal flight. Uncle John was at the Wanamingo Progress office when he first heard the roar of the Waco’s engine coming from the south end of the village and stepped outside to witness a biplane on a landing approach.
Curious, and hoping to for a closer look at the plane and pilot, he drove his car a half-mile to the edge of town and found a small hubbub of activity around the plane. Then he learned he could purchase a ride after the first two men ahead of him had had theirs. The pilot, Henry Dahlen, assured him of “the ride of your life.” Finding he did not have sufficient airfare in his wallet and the two passengers were ahead of him, he returned to his car to drive the few blocks to his home in order to scrape together the extra needed cash.
During my adult life I’ve had numerous conversations with eyewitnesses whose stories began at the crash scene or their memories of what occupied their time preceding the accident. Following all those numerous conversations, details remained sketchy at best and many proved to be inaccurate, so some 70 years later I began the search for information of not only the accident but also the individuals involved, the era and make/type of aircraft involved.
The passing of time was both curse and blessing. With the passing of more and more eyewitnesses, speculation sometimes took on the guise of fact. On the positive side, however, it took the passing of time to develop the internet. Add to the internet the Minnesota History Center’s microfilmed newspaper library and one discovers a rewarding combination for the research of historical events.
Pilot’s first 18 years
Henry Dahlen was born to Ole and Sophie Dahlen on Feb. 22, 1906, less than three years after the Wright brothers made aviation history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The youngest of three children, he was only 2 when his mother died in a fire. Ole, young Henry; Emma, 12; and Selmer, 17, remained together as a farming family.
At one time they resided in Montana, but the 120-acre farm located in section 1 of Kenyon Township was Henry’s home during his early teens. By 1924, however, Emma had married and was living in Helena, Montana, and Selmer had moved to Rochester. That same year Ole Dahlen, along with 18 year-old Henry moved from the Kenyon area to a farm in Kanabec County.
1924-1930
Ole Dahlen, a Norwegian immigrant who came to America at 18, was 62 years old when he and Henry moved. He lived to farm another 3½ years. Perhaps because he was the mortgage holder for the sale of his Goodhue County farm or because of his age, he leased an 80-acre farm.
According to personal property assessments records for Arthur Township, the father and son’s primary source of income was derived from a 12 cow dairy herd and by raising a few hogs. By late 1927, suffering from heart disease, the elder Dahlen signed his last will and testament. He died two months later on Feb. 28, 1928. His will, although fair to each of his children, did not provide for the assets of his estate to be liquidated and the proceeds distributed equally between them.
Kanabec County probate court records show Henry’s principal inheritance was a $10,000 note and mortgage executed by Martin and Clara Stole for the 120-acre farm in Kenyon Township. A search by the Goodhue County Abstract Co. indicated the Stole mortgage was satisfied April 16, 1930. After waiting two years, he finally had $10,000 in hand and his aviation aspirations became reality in a matter of months.
During this time he became engaged to Gladys Mayclin, also a Mora area resident. In mid-June he left Mora for Marshall, Missouri, to study aviation, returning with the Waco biplane on Aug. 14. His next goal was to accumulate 200 hours of flying time to qualify for a commercial pilot’s license.
There was an aunt and uncle, cousins and friends who would meet Gladys, along with seeing the new plane and pilot in action. Twenty-one-year-old Mora resident, friend and aviation enthusiast, Melvin Bismark, accompanied the couple on the flight.
From Mora to St. Paul-Thursday, Sept. 4
This was the era when pilots donned white scarves, goggles and goatskin leather flying helmets and introduced the world to the art of flying. One can picture this flight beginning with him controlling the ignition switch and fuel from the pilot’s cockpit, and Melvin Bismark hand-swinging the propeller to start the Waco’s 110HP Warner “Scarab” air-cooled engine. As the engine kicks in and warms up, Bismark removes the wheel chock and takes his place in the forward cockpit alongside Gladys Mayclin. Full throttle is applied and soon it’s liftoff and the desired altitude is reached.
At a cruising speed of 95 mph the threesome arrive at their destination in less than an hour. St. Paul’s Holman Field was in existence at the time. If Dahlen had used Holman Field, he needn’t have worried about heavy airline traffic. In its second year, Northwest Airlines carried a total of 106 passengers for the entire year.
No chronicle was found of the party’s activity upon their arrival; however, the Minnesota State Fair was in progress that week. The three were overnight guests at the St. Paul home of Mayclin’s relative.
Day of the Accident-Sept. 5
Alfred Lunde had been in the business of hauling milk and cream for the Minneola Creamery for several years. Lunde’s work began early in the day and continued until his entire route was completed and delivery made to the creamery.
Alfred Morkre was in the egg and poultry business in Wanamingo with his brother-in-law, Carl Langeness. As with milk hauling, business came first for Morkre. and a plane ride would have to wait until later in the afternoon.
When the Waco left St. Paul that morning its destination was the farm home of Halvor and Stina Romness in section 26 of Cherry Grove Township. The compass heading would have been in the direction of south-southeast. Arriving over Goodhue County, Dahlen would find it necessary to draw on his memory of once familiar surroundings for navigational aids.
Within the patchwork of fields below he may have searched for Holden and Emmanuel Lutheran churches or the Bombay Elevator upon sighting the tracks of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad. Dale Lutheran Church would have allowed him to make a final correction for the flight’s remaining 4 miles.
Halvor and Stina’s grandson, H. Maynard Romness, of Wanamingo, was staying with his grandparents at the time and remembers the plane’s arrival and departure from a field west of the farm home. Dahlen’s mother and Stina Romness were sisters. For Henry to have no memory of his mother, Stina was probably a very special aunt. The only language Stina ever spoke was Norwegian, so for Mayclin and Bismark it would have been a day of translated conversation.
At about 3 p.m. it was time to ready the plane for the short flight to Wanamingo. Wanamingo Telephone Co. served that section of the township, so chances are that before the flight Rudolph Emerson would have been called to watch for the plane. Rudy, as he preferred to be called, managed the Farmers Elevator in Wanamingo at the time. Emerson’s father was a brother of Stina Romness and Sophie Dahlen.
As the plane lifted off the Romness farm field for Wanamingo, two reasons suggest that the return flight to Mora or to St. Paul was not planned for that day. The few remaining daylight hours remaining and all the visitor’s luggage remained at the Romness farm home.
According to state climatology records, the weather conditions constantly improved during the day. That morning the skies had been overcast and a trace of rain recorded at Minneapolis. By afternoon the skies had cleared and a high of 68 was reached. Between three and four in the afternoon the wind was from the northwest at 8 mph.
The Waco’s landing was made on what is today a commercial property district of Wanamingo, located southeast of the roundabout intersection of Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 57.
Upon finding the field suitable, the landing would have been made with an approach from the southeast into a gentle northwest wind. Following the touchdown, Dahlen taxied to the north edge of the field which bordered the new Hwy. 21 (now Hwy. 60).
Morkre and Lunde, accompanied by two other young men, arrived by car shortly after the plane’s arrival. The total time preparing and boarding the aircraft for the first Wanamingo flyover took about 10 minutes. With both passengers securely belted in, the three boyhood friends, all 24 years-old, waved to those on the ground as Dahlen began to taxi to the south end of the field. Arriving at a point where the takeoff could safely begin, Dahlen would have turned his craft into the wind, but due to the inherent design of the plane, the pilot was at a disadvantage for seeing what lie directly ahead of his intended flight path. What lay ahead, about a half-mile away, was Wanamingo’s water tower.
Erected in 1926, the tower would not have been a part of Dahlen’s memory as he and his father had moved from the Kenyon/Wanamingo area in 1924. Another possible negative, as an early aerial photo indicates, was the tower’s drab appearance as opposed to today’s more eye-catching red cap and its aluminum painted tank and framework.
The following week, a double funeral for Arnold Morkre and Alfred Lunde was held at Dale Lutheran Church on Monday. Henry Dahlen’s funeral was held in Mora on Tuesday.
A special Village Council meeting was held the following Monday to discuss the damaged water tower. Council members Lewis Helleckson, Halbert Loken, C.D. Olson, J. M. Holtan and A. A. Steberg met with Louis H. Bolds, of Wabasha, who offered to repair the damage to the tank for $150. No action was taken. A second special meeting of the Village Council was held Sept. 12 with Louis Bolds present. Bolds was hired to repair the tank for $65.
The water tower, which continues its watch over the town, will be 100 in 2026. On the south side of its 40,000-gallon tank, a few feet above the “nam” in Wanamingo, a visible dent remains, reminding us all of a tragic accident and death of three young men.