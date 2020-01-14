For some, ‘genealogy’ may be a foreign concept, but that isn’t the case for Linda Grabinger.
The Kenyon resident has delved deep into the history of her families since 2011. Ever since she was young, Grabinger has found herself saving newspaper clippings, writing things down, keeping track of them and finding out information from historical items and buildings. She recalls writing in her diaries throughout high school and turning to journals once she graduated. Grabinger has kept some sort of record of day-to-day functions since 1975.
These characteristics — recording, researching and preserving — are key to the concept of researching one’s genealogy.
According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, genealogy is “an account of the descent of a person, family or group from an ancestor or from older forms.”
After spending time at her parent’s house between jobs, Grabinger’s interest in researching her family sprouted. As she was looking at a family list with changed addresses, she opted to re-type the list and began looking at more papers. She began to ask her dad what papers he had, along with other information she could look at. Grabinger admits it snowballed from there, as she started to research her mom and dad’s sides of the family, later deciding to learn more about her husband’s family.
“I have three-ringed binders for everybody, along with my own family and brothers and sisters,” said Grabinger. “If anyone ever has questions, they ask me because I have all the family information.”
Once she researched her parents families’, she began writing their life story. Now, she is writing about her mother’s parents. She recalls asking her mom a lot of questions, and really making her think back to her life as Grabinger began putting things together.
To her family, Grabinger is known as the one with “all the information” of what goes on throughout the years.
She added, “At a family gathering, they would say, ‘Oh she’s coming with the notebook, she must have more questions.’”
155 years of memories
Although now, a majority of her time is spent working, she continues to update her records as families grow with marriage and children, and as families lose a loved one.
Most recently, Grabinger is learning more about the history of a farm in Kenyon where she lives with her husband, Andy Grabinger. Linda indicates from her research that only four families have lived on the farm in 155 years. As the fourth family to live on the farm for more than a couple years, she began researching the other families that lived there.
Through hours upon hours of research, Linda found that the Vallelys, the Friedrichs and the Albrights were three other families who lived at their farm in Cherry Grove Township.
The farm was homesteaded in 1864 by Hugh and Margaret Vallely, one of the earliest Catholic settlers in Cherry Grove. The Vallelys, along with their young children, came all the way from New Jersey. Although Linda doesn’t know exactly when the house was built, she estimates that it was in the late 1800s, noting the old, limestone basement. Limestone was a common building material for people in those days.
Records show that a lot of the Vallelys’ children were married at St. Rose of Lima Church, also built from limestone. One of the Vallelys first daughters born at the house, Katherine, was married at that church. From the church’s records, Linda found that they included the gifts purchased in the wedding announcement, like a chamber pot and different furniture and things for the house — something not seen nowadays.
After Hugh Vallely died away at the house, Margaret lived there for a few more years. Several years later, one of their daughters and her husband moved to the house for a short amount of time, before the next family — the Albrights — moved in.
Frank and Lena Albright lived at the farm close to 50 years, similar to the Vallelys. After the Albrights moved out, in moved the Friedrichs for 23 years.
Next spring, Grabinger and her husband, Andy, will have lived at the farm for 29 years. Before they moved in, renters occupied the space, leaving the home run down. As Grabinger put it, the house needed some tender love and care. To date, she has kept track of all improvements made to the farm, along with the cost — including roofing and many coats of paint.
After living west of Northfield on Andy’s parents’ farm, Grabinger and Andy decided they wanted a place of their own. After saving and looking for the right place for a couple years, their real estate agent came to them one day with an interesting find. Although the land was in Kenyon — where all they only knew two people — they decided to move there, along with their son, then 4. Several coats of paint later, they moved into the house on the farm site with many sheds, a barn so Andy could continue milking cows and a very, large chicken coop.
Uncovering the past
Throughout the last several months, she has searched for old obituaries to find out more information about the families and the life they may have lived. Through using Ancestry.com online as a resource and stopping by the Rice County Government Services building, Grabinger was able to uncover things like land transfer records and seeing just how hard it must have been for those living in that time do everything by hand.
Linda first discovered Ancestry at the Faribault library, where she spent many hours sitting there and researching things.
“You just get lost in it all, thinking ‘oh look at this,’ and getting so excited when you find something you were looking for, like a date,” said Linda. “It was fun to read and look at, seeing how many people lived at the house and thinking how hard it must have been for them to have no electricity and having to cut wood when it’s cold out.”
Grabinger and her husband milked cows until 1997 when prices began dropping and expenses kept rising . They raised steers until 2014. Now, Andy continues to crop farm.
She also found that the Friedrichs milked cows, and had lots of chickens to occupy the large chicken coop, which she was told one time held 500 chickens. The Albrights built the dairy barn, making it just over 100 years old today, and only had Guernseys — a breed of dairy cattle originating from a small island off the coast of France. She assumes that the original owners, the Vallelys had some animals too, likely not many.
One thing Grabinger finds captivating about genealogy is learning all the different ways to find out what it was like for people in those days.
“I find it interesting how these people lived and what they did and about their lives, along with [our] house and the history that must have been occurred over the years, all the activity and the people that were in the house,” said Linda. “I like to know people’s life stories and read about someone’s life and find out what they did, like reading obituaries.”
After eight years of recording, researching and preserving the past of her families, Grabinger has a tremendous amount of advice to give those who may also be interested in researching their families, especially for younger people.
“When these elderly people pass away the information is gone, along with any stories about how they lived, said Linda. “Younger people may not care now, but they might be more interested when they are older. Something we need to have in written form so it won’t get lost is where people come from, information about different generations and characteristics carried down.”