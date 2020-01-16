Since Dec. 27, 1919 the Wanamingo Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Quamme Post #186, has been been a place where local veterans can congregate, swap stories and support one another and the community.
When Quamme Post #186 was established there were 32 members; today there are 28.
Working together
As commander of the post, Gary Floan says that with membership continuing to be an issue not only in Wanamingo, but in other posts throughout the first district, consolidation may be the wave of the future in looking at the VFW's next 100 years.
Member Maynard Forss adds, "The membership isn't too bad, [it's just that] nobody shows up because they don't want to participate."
Floan said that with membership built up after World War II, if there isn't another war, there won't be any veterans available to apply, which is one concept thrown into the mix of the VFW's future. Only U.S. citizens who have served as a member of the U.S. military "in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters" are eligible for membership, according to the VFW.
In a similar approach, member Gary Bakko looks at the bigger picture of other organizations outside of the area.
"Service and community organizations are weaning, because that core age group is busy with other things or has no interest," said Bakko. "It's already beginning with different organizations in the community."
Although it is likely that membership issues will remain, Wanamingo Honor Guard member Larry Van DeWalker said that one of the best things the city ever did was to start the honor guard in 2009.
"I really think that helped boost VFW membership," said Van DeWalker. "The biggest mission of the honor guard is to bury the dead, since we've started we have been to over 200 funerals, which includes helping out other cities when needed, like Zumbrota, Mazeppa, Pine Island, Goodhue and Kenyon.
Floan agreed, adding, "Before the honor guard began we were lucky if we could get four people to funerals, and that doesn't give them enough honor. Now we get 20 [from Wanamingo alone]."
The VFW and Honor Guard work "hand in hand" through various events and activities in the local area, as Floan states that many people are members of both organizations.
Patriotism is alive and well
One major accomplishment, that would culminate into something even greater many years later happened in 1952. Honor guard member Gary Bakko, also known as the historian, says that during this time World War I and World War II veterans raised money to purchase land, which is not only the home of the baseball and softball fields, but also the veterans memorial. The memorial was dedicated in 2013 to all those who served and includes a statue representing all prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action from Goodhue County, something those families don't see anywhere else. Phase two of the memorial is in the works and will include a statue to honor all land, air and sea veterans.
Participating in other events throughout the year is also something the Quamme Post #186 members are proud to admit.
"We always have Memorial Day, the field of flags, the Fourth of July celebration, Veterans Day and POW/MIA day," said Floan. "We also take part in Wreaths of America and put flags on Minneola, Aspelund, Trinity and Wanamingo cemeteries for Memorial Day, and making sure all veterans have a marker."
One thing that Van DeWalker find important to continue is to "keep that heart beat growing and show everybody that patriotism is alive and well in Wanamingo."
Establishment of Quamme Post #186
The book, "From Memories of Wanamingo and Area," indicates that the preliminary work of organizing the Wanamingo VFW Post was done by E.E. Sevareid, assisted by O.G. Sandstad of Kenyon.
The Wanamingo Post #186 was named the Quamme Post, honoring the memory of Albert Quamme, a son of Tosten and Jetta Quamme of Minneola Township. He made "the supreme sacrifice" dying of wounds received in fighting Oct. 10, 1918 at the Argonne Front in France.
Quamme Post #186 was issued a charter in 1919, when obligations of 16 members of the 32-member charter was taken and the following officers were installed to Commander E.E. Sevareid, Senior Vice Commander, Adjutant Halbert Loken and Quarter Master Mons Baker.
The following year a few more members joined and the post had 100% ofeligible veterans in Wanamingo and vicinity as members. Considered a healthy group, it wasn't until before 1946 when they lost the first charter member, Theodore M. Larson. As of 1977, three charter members, Lars Johnson, Halbert Loken and Fred Perrett, held continuous membership.
In 1958, Post #186 reached its peak membership at 103 members, due to the return of World War II veterans and recruiting efforts of George Romness and William Schultz.
Several patriotic citizens arranged the first observation of Memorial Day in Wanamingo in 1919. By 1920, Post #186 sponsored arrangements of the Memorial Day program and parade. World War I veterans marched out of town and walked the distance to the Wanamingo Cemetery. The Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post, organized in 1923, joined in to sponsor arrangements of the holiday.
One accomplishment VFW members agree is important, happened in 1951. Post #186 donated $3,000 to the Wanamingo Public School District towards the purchase of land for the athletic field, which would later turn into a one-of-a-kind memorial.
B.C. Moe served for 33 years as the post service officer. Halbert Loken is known for his continuous work and enthusiasm as post quarter master.
Creation of VFW of the United States
According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, the VFW was founded in the fall of 1899, when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Phillipine Insurrection founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service.
Since there was no pension, hospitalizations or compensation awaiting veterans when they returned home from the war with Spain, they decided to form an organization to help their needy, disabled or less fortunate comrades.
Eventually those organizations banded together and became known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. After chapters were formed in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania, the movement quickly gained momentum. Today, membership stands at more than 1.6 million members of the VFW and its auxiliary.