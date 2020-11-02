Although many traditional Veterans Day events have been put on hold this year, there are still several ways community members can honor veterans, not only on Veterans Day but every of the year.
Locally, there are several ways to take part in the annual commemoration.
All veterans are invited to the Kenyon VFW for coffee and rolls at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Local veterans also plan to line the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School entrance with flags Tuesday afternoon only for students and staff (closed to the public).
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir is hosts a performance to honor area veterans and celebrate the community, titled "CommUNITY" for Veterans Day at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Weather permitting, the performance will be held outdoors and socially distanced. It will also be livestreamed on K-W's YouTube channel and on the K-W Choir Facebook page.
Kenyon VFW, Color Guard and American Legion member Don Skillestad recommends those with an American flag take a look at it and see if it needs to be replaced.
A combination of ideas from Veterans United, Grace Ridge and Capitol Senior Living suggests the following safe ways to honor those who served:
• As another way to show a local veteran of your gratitude amid the restrictions, write a letter, make a card or decorate a poster and send it to a veteran you know, or to the Kenyon Senior Living for the veterans who live there. Since the Color Guard isn't able to host a program their this year, sending your gratitude via mail would be a good alternative. Send cards, letters and/or posters to: Kenyon Senior Living, Attn: Activities, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon, MN 55946.
• Visit a veterans memorial: If you’re looking for a place to quietly reflect on your own service or the service of a friend or family member, there are several local opportunities at Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park and Wanamingo Veterans Memorial Park.
• Take a moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the Armistice halting the War to End All Wars was signed in Compiegne, France, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
• At home — send care packages to deployed troops, send cards/letter to a veterans' hospital, teach your children about the holiday and its importance through a fun project.
• At work — wear a red poppy to show support for veteran and active duty service members, take time out of the day to acknowledge veterans in your workplace
• Honor veterans year-round:
Celebrate with service — show service members your gratitude throughout the year with home-cooked meals or thank you notes. Support veteran-owned businesses.
Express thanks — whenever you see someone in uniform, extend a simple word of gratitude or small act of kindness to show how much their service means to you.
Send a card — start compiling a list of names and addresses of the veterans you know and send them a thank you card this year.
• Donate to a veterans fund: If you’re looking for a low key way to honor veterans, consider donating to a charity that serves them. There are many great organizations both locally and nationally that serve this deserving population, including:
DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust: DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, and helps more than 1 million people each year. They provide rides, attend medical appointments and assist with benefit claims.
Wounded Warrior Project: They support veterans who have been wounded during service with free programs and services to address the unique needs of wounded veterans and their families.