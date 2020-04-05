Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MINNESOTA RIVER NEAR JORDAN AFFECTING CARVER AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. CLOUD AFFECTING BENTON...SHERBURNE AND STEARNS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3 AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS AFFECTING ANOKA COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN.. MINNESOTA RIVER AT MONTEVIDEO AFFECTING CHIPPEWA...LAC QUI PARLE AND YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT MORTON AFFECTING REDWOOD AND RENVILLE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT SAVAGE AFFECTING DAKOTA...HENNEPIN AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. PAUL AFFECTING DAKOTA...RAMSEY AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER NEAR HASTINGS L/D 2 AFFECTING DAKOTA... WASHINGTON AND PIERCE COUNTIES .OVERVIEW...RELATIVELY DRY WEATHER THIS WEEK WILL PROHIBIT ANY ADDITIONAL RUNOFF FROM FLOWING INTO AREA RIVERS. THIS WILL BE BENEFICIAL FOR RIVERS LOCATED IN SOUTHERN AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. HOWEVER, THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER BASIN IS STILL RESPONDING TO UPSTREAM RISES. GAUGES IN THE METRO AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA ARE FORECAST TO EXPERIENCE SOME FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL RADIO OR TV STATION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS FLOOD EVENT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW EXPECTED TO END FURTHER NOTICE...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3. * FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 679.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 680.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 680.7 FEET BY THURSDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. &&