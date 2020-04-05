The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Goodhue County.
This brings Goodhue County to a total of 10 lab confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Of the two new cases, one resident is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. The resident in their 40s has been hospitalized with no further information at this time. The resident in their 50s had exposure from a known positive case of COVID-19 with no further information at this time. Of the ten total confirmed cases in Goodhue County, three are no longer needing to be in isolation. No other information is available at this time.
On Friday, April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of homemade masks for everyone when out in the community, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as in grocery stores and pharmacies. Throughout the nation, many positive cases of COVID-19 lack symptoms. Even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in a close distance of each other, even if those people are not showing symptoms.