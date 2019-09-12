No, this is not a Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys mystery. It’s not Agatha Christie either, but I do feel like Sherlock Holmes.
This mystery has its origins in the 1990s with the Cherry Grove Busy Gophers 4-H Club. My hope is that someone reading this article can provide valuable clues to help unlock the decades-old mystery of the whereabouts of the missing certificates of deposit.
This is my brief and somewhat accurate account of the events leading up to today’s conundrum….
In 1992, the Cherry Grove 4-H Club began a project, spearheaded by Vickie Froelich, to publish a fundraiser cookbook for the Goodhue County 4-H program. Recipes were gathered from 4-H members and organized into a lovely cookbook that many of you may have on your shelves yet today. The project helped raise significant money for each and every club that participated in the production and sale of the cookbook. It was a smashing success.
Today, as a new generation has been raised, many people are suggesting that a 25th (ish) Anniversary expanded publication would be a wonderful idea. Afterall, with only one cookbook per household, which child is going to inherit the coveted 1992 cookbook? Or sneak off to their own dwelling with it? We are feeling the need to intervene in this potential dilemma!
Fortunately, the past leaders of the Cherry Grove 4-H club had the foresight to squirrel away some seed money in several CDs, held by Security State Bank of Wanamingo. The purpose of the accounts was to preserve some funds in order to bankroll another fund raiser in the future, if so desired.
Unfortunately, we do not know the location of these CDs original documents. Families grow, kids move away, people pass on, older folks forget. These things make it hard to track down the original documents. And the original documents are required to be presented to the bank in order access the money (unless we want to pay to use the indemnity fund route).
Can anyone reading this letter shed light on this mystery? It would be wonderful to be able to produce the original certificates and access the funds for the publication of a newly expanded anniversary production of the Goodhue County 4-H Cookbook. The certificates have to be out there somewhere. Any clues would be much appreciated.
Please call one of the following people if you have knowledge of the history and/or the trail of where these documents have been stored or who has been in possession of them at any time since their inception in 1999: Wendi Piller at 507-202-9184, Ann Fitzgerald at 507-951-0278 or Rebecca Patterson at 507-330-0781.
Thank you in advance, wonderful community members and past Cherry Grove leaders and members, for your help in solving this mystery and making this new publication possible.