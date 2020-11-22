In addition to technology upgrades and an addition to the Fire Department's fleet, the council has allocated the remaining $30,000 in federal CARES Act relief funds for cleaning supplies, reimbursements for staff working extra hours and an HVAC system for the fire hall.
City Administrator Michael Boulton wrote in the council's resolution that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff — which includes administrative, public works, custodial and pool staff — allocated considerable time for health and safety related activities, averaging 10% of their time between March 1 to Nov. 15.
The pandemic added considerable administrative duties for the office staff, averaging and an additional 5% of their time March 1 to Nov. 15, the resolution states.
City staff also worked to gather information, disseminate information to the public, clean all facilities with additional frequency and thoroughness, work with a number of government agencies and upended-slowing down-suspending work by social distancing. Administrative staff worked to document expenses, research purchases, work with departments and other government agencies and report documentation to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Due to the extra work and expenses for the city, reimbursements of 5-10% for additional funds the city has had to pay city staff totals about $26,610.
Boulton said the 5-10% amount is a standard seen in many other communities.
The next item approved for federal relief funding was an HVAC system for the fire hall. Due to the pandemic, local governments were pushed to consider upgrades to HVAC systems in order to improve air quality and filter out impurities for the health and safety of employees and the public.
Leon Township provided $8,800 of their CARES Act funds to the city of Wanamingo, to put toward fire hall HVAC upgrades. Staff worked with Randy Schaefer from the Fire Department, to identify and put together an estimate, invoice and additional purchase order to fire hall HVAC improvements. The cost for HVAC system improvements totals $8,518, along with an a $300 purchase order for an additional part with installation.
Previous CARES Act expenses
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the city received $82,648 to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the local community.
The funds could only be spent on items not included in the city’s budget (as most recently approved as of March 27), items that can be used or bought during the covered period of March 1 to Nov. 15 and other necessary expenditures needed to cover costs associated with the pandemic.
In July, the City Council voted to use part of those funds for upgrades to technology. Since then, the invoices of the following items have been approved: six tablets, two laptops, a video/audio system for City Council Chambers, a projector for City Council Chambers, an additional projector for the Community Center and video/audio system for City Hall to monitor public interaction.
These items will allow residents to easily access council meetings and allow the city to offer remote meetings, online video training and video meetings. The tablets will also allow City Council members to tune into meetings remotely if needed.
Other previously approved items include a first responder rescue rig for the Fire Department, used to supplement rescue calls with the current rescue rig. Due to concerns about Fire Department staff being able to socially distance while providing sufficient first responder patient care before paramedics arrived on scene, another rig was needed. The first responders also wanted to have sufficient time to sanitize rigs between calls.
The council placed the rescue rig replacement, a total cost of $61,740, on the Capital Improvements Plan for replacement in 2023. This rig would eventually replace the existing rescue rig. No specific funds have been budgeted or set aside for replacement of the rescue rig by the city or townships, allowing them to use federal relief funds towards the rig.
Along with the city’s $43,340 contribution, the following townships: Cherry Grove ($3,500), Minneola ($3,880), Roscoe ($2,420) and Wanamingo ($8,601) contributed coronavirus federal relief funds for the rig.