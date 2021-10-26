Come Jan. 1, the District One Hospital name will be no more.
The hospital's parent company, Allina Health, has pulled out its metaphorical scalpel and is removing the name in favor of one — Allina Health Faribault Medical Center — that leaders feel better suits its capabilities and connection to the Allina healthcare system and Faribault area.
“Since Allina Health took responsibility for District One Hospital (in 2015), we have invested in staff, equipment and facilities to ensure we are able to provide outstanding care for the community from prevention and wellness to end-of-life care,” said Allina Health President and Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Shannon. “This name change makes clear that the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center is part of the larger Allina Health system, bringing our whole-person care philosophy, addressing mind, body, spirit and connection to community, to all that we do.”
Faribault Chamber President Nort Johnson, born at District One, agrees, saying the name ensures patients and community members recognize the hospital as part of the Allina Health system.
He speaks from experience.
Johnson, who suffered a serious cardiac event a few years back, says that having that affiliation with the Allina system, in particular Minneapolis Heart Institute-Abbott Northwestern Hospital, "likely saved my life …."
Allina Health, he said "improved, upgraded and put (District One) into a network that is top notch."
Also important, he said, are the renovations Allina has made over the last six years. In that time, Allina Health has invested more than $40 million in infrastructure, medical equipment and staff enhancements.
That includes
• New cancer, orthopedic,and general surgery medical staff, and emergency department now staffed with physicians from Emergency Care Consultants;
• Allina Health Telehealth capabilities for stroke, psychiatry, and emergency department;
• Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute clinical services line with expanded services;
• A remodeled and upgraded emergency department to Level IV Trauma Center standards;
• New cardiac monitoring, 3-D digitized mammography, and radiology room and equipment;
• Information services infrastructure including electronic medical records with patient access, complete upgrade of the computer network, and wireless network upgrades;
• A new inpatient pharmacy;
• Necessary building upgrades and repairs such as a new roof and replacement windows, new electrical power infrastructure, air handling, security systems upgrades, and building automation.
“The rebranding to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center is a big undertaking and will take several months to complete,” said Allina Health South Market President Michael Johnston. “It will take months to update signage, stationary, forms and additional materials. As we move forward with our new names, our focus on whole-person care will expand. We want to keep our communities healthy and yet be here for the times when they need us most.”