From rescuing people from burning buildings to providing a quick response to medical emergencies, Minnesota’s largely volunteer network of roughly 20,000 firefighters does essential lifesaving work day in and day out.
Unfortunately, many of the state’s firefighters have long lacked the resources to care for their own mental and physical health needs. Now, local fire chiefs say a new state-level program is just beginning to provide essential help.
Passed during a special session held in July of last year, the Hometown Heroes financial assistance program was the product of a broad bipartisan coalition assembled after years of advocacy from fire chiefs and firefighters across the state.
With a budget of just $4 million per year, the Hometown Heroes program is designed to ensure that every firefighter in Minnesota has access to the resources they need to avoid falling victim to one of the three leading killers of firefighters — cardiac arrest, cancer and mental health.
Cardiovascular disease has long been known as the firefighter’s worst enemy, and it remains far and away the biggest killer of firefighters. Studies suggest that just a few hours of firefighting can lead to decreased cardiac capacity even among the young and healthy.
Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee noted that, while firefighters may be uniquely vulnerable to heart disease, by getting proper sleep and eating healthy, firefighters can hugely decrease their risk of falling victim to cardiac issues.
However, another key contributor to the elevated rate of cardiac arrest among firefighters is traumatic stress. In addition to contributing to heart disease, traumatic stress also is a driving force behind the alarmingly high rate of firefighter suicide.
“These guys go on terrible calls and see things they should never see,” Forshee said.
Since 2018, MnFIRE, which was established as a partnership between the Minnesota Professional Firefighters, Minnesota State Fire Department Association, Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association and Northland F.O.O.L.S., has offered a 24-hour confidential peer support hotline to support firefighters struggling with mental health challenges.
Now, the Hometown Heroes program seeks to build on those resources. Beginning Oct. 1, every firefighter in Minnesota and/or their family members is now eligible for up to five counseling visits per year.
Many firefighters also have risk factors that make them particularly prone to stress impact. About 70% of firefighters nationwide are overweight or obese, and while smoking has dramatically declined, firefighters use smokeless tobacco at twice the rate of the general public.
Firefighters also experience higher rates of cancer diagnosis, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and cancers related to carcinogen exposure specifically are twice as prevalent among firefighters than in the general public.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than two-thirds of firefighters will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime and that number is increasing. If firefighters don’t have properly fitting gear, that risk climbs even higher.
Now, the Critical Illness insurance policy is designed to help those who fall sick. Starting August 1, all firefighters with qualified claims of cancer, cardiac disease or other critical illnesses are now eligible for lump sum cash payments of up to $20,000 to help cover expenses.
MnFIRE also offers Awareness trainings for local departments, helping to increase understanding of the challenges firefighters face from cancer, heart disease and mental and emotional trauma and how to combat them.
The Hometown Heroes bill will provide funding for these training sessions, enabling MnFIRE to significantly expand their reach. Given the regularity with which firefighters witness harrowing incidents, Forshee said it made sense to start last year with mental and emotional health.
This year, Waseca’s Fire Department will host training sessions around cardiac health and cancer. Owatonna Fire Chief Ed Hoffman said that the trainings provide a long overdue, much needed informational resource for local firefighters.
Faribault Dire Chief Dustin Dienst said the dollars will definitely be utilized.
“It’s really a great initiative to help bring awareness,” Dienst said. “They bring in speakers who are able to answer any question our firefighters may have.”