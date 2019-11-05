There were plenty of laughs and stories shared as Kenyon Senior Living residents handed out candy to more than 60 trick-or-treaters who stopped by the center Thursday.
Two nursing home residents, along with Sandy Amundson, Activities, handed out bags with candy and stickers in them and switched over to candy once they ran out of the bags. Residents in Gunderson Suites also handed out treats to those in costume who visited.
They were overjoyed to see children and parents dressed up in costumes to celebrate the holiday. There was a large variety in costume choices, ranging from clowns, cheeseburgers, unicorns and ghosts. Some even brought their dogs by for a quick visit.