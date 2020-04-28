The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board selected six finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent/elementary principal vacancy.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 21 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists are Christopher Anderson, superintendent and elementary principal at Woodbine Community School, Iowa; Kevin Babcock, high school principal at Medford Public School; Bryan Boysen, superintendent and elementary principal at Lyle Public School; Michelle Mortenson, superintendent at Renville County West; Brandon Macrafic, principal on special assignment at Rochester Public Schools and Michelle Young-Lecoustre, high school principal of New York Mills Public Schools.
Young-Lecoustre, Macrafic and Anderson will be interviewed Wednesday, April 29, while Babcock, Boysen and Motenson's interviews will be conducted Thursday, April 30. Following the Thursday interviews, the board will deliberate and decide on second round interview candidates, questions and reference checks.
All interviews will be held online and recorded for public viewing on the district's website.
A press release states, "Due to the health pandemic, the school board has determined that it is not feasible for at least one board member, the superintendent or the school district’s legal counsel to be physically present at the regular meeting location. It is also not feasible for the public to attend at the regular meeting location due to the health pandemic."