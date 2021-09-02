Cars filled Kenyon-Wanamingo's High School parking lot Wednesday with students eager to pick up their schedules for the 2021-22 school year and meet their teachers during the 7-12 orientation/open house.
While the last year and a half have been far from ordinary, school officials and students are hoping for more consistency this year. From seniors, to freshman, students are most looking forward to in-person learning opportunities.
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan said he's also looking forward to getting students back in the classrooms. He, too, sees value in students being in school with other students and teachers.
"There's things you just can't recreate with a virtual video option. There's certain things from the last year that we have learned and will carry with us, and certain things students and staff are ready to leave behind. I just hope we can keep things consistent form a health and safety standpoint," said Ryan.
Ryan said three important things vital to a student's learning experience have been lacking the last year and a half, for obvious reasons — routine, consistency and structure.
"I'm hopeful we can get back to school being a consistent structure part of their world," said Ryan. "When that's the case learning happens so much better."
Ninth grader Tanner Hedeen is especially excited to begin his high school years in person with his friends. Along with participating in extracurriculars like football, basketball and baseball, Hedeen is looking forward to spending a full year in school, without online learning.
Though feeling a little bittersweet, seniors Abby DeGroot and Kayla Landry are eager to tackle their year of lasts together. For Landry, who hopes to be a biology teacher, she is looking forward to taking all of her science classes, while DeGroot, interested in becoming a home economics teacher, is excited for her foods classes.
DeGroot is also anticipating events like homecoming and Snoball. When taking classes online, DeGroot found it was easier to talk to a teacher in a classroom setting, as opposed to a virtual setting. Distance learning also created more distractions for her, as she found herself looking at other student's videos on the screen more than the teacher's screen.
Despite the challenges, DeGroot also pointed out some positives with distance learning she observed.
"It made a lot of teachers rethink how they are teaching and how to get students to pay more attention," said DeGroot. "They really focused on what we needed and brought that back in the classroom."
As for starting their last year in high school, DeGroot encourages underclassmen to enjoy their years of school while they can, because senior year comes up fast.
Stressing the challenges of synchronous instruction, Ryan added that is was extremely challenging for students and staff.
"There's value in students and teachers being present together," said Ryan. "We had quite a different start last year, trying to have all [learning options] ready to go."
Ryan's anticipating getting back to solid, basic instruction, and ultimately student learning.