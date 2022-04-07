Facing volatile markets and rising input prices driven by challenges from supply chain issues to inflation and the conflict in Ukraine, farmers are preparing for a growing season with even higher stakes than usual.
“No time ever has there been a more important crop,” said Brett Annexstad, a Nicollet County farmer who works with United Farmers Cooperative in rural St. Peter. “Each acre and each bushel is worth so much to us this year.”
With early planting season fast approaching, weather across southern Minnesota has remained cool and generally dry. According to the most recent report from the United States Drought Monitor, most of the region is considered abnormally dry, with most of Waseca County in drought.
University of Minnesota Agriculture Extension Educator Dave Nicolai noted that, thanks to timely rains, the region has mostly recovered from last year’s brief but intense drought. Now, western Minnesota, which was hit hard by the drought, is in better shape than the southeast.
Steele County Agricultural Society President and farmer Dan Deml noted that, while timely rains locally shielded farmers from the brunt of the drought, dry conditions were a source of headaches and increased costs for nearly all types of farmers.
Dairy and livestock producers suffered from decreased feed but lack some of the crop insurance protections of crop farmers, leaving them particularly vulnerable, even as beef prices have risen 20% in the last year and dairy is at its highest prices in nearly a decade.
Local farmers could be somewhat less vulnerable to the risk of another drought if they shift towards planting soybeans, a more drought resistant crop, instead of corn. That’s exactly what they appear to be doing according to the USDA’s Prospective Planting report.
According to the report, farmers nationwide expect to plant a record 91 million acres of soybeans, a 4% increase from last year. Both nationwide and in Minnesota, soybean acreage is now set to surpass corn acreage.
Le Sueur County farmer Ryan Ponwith said that planting beans has become more cost-effective as commodity prices have risen, so they’re an attractive option for farmers who didn’t lock in lower input costs last fall. As for his operation, he plans to continue with normal rotations.
Prices for both corn and soybeans are in robust shape, with corn futures trading close to $7 a bushel and soybeans around $16 a bushel. Prices for soybeans, in particular, have been bolstered by an extremely poor crop in South America.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also had far-reaching consequences on commodity prices. Prior to the invasion, the Eastern European nation had positioned itself as a crucial producer, accounting for 16% of the world’s corn exports and 12% of wheat exports.
With Ukraine looking at harvests that may be halved, according to the country’s Agriculture Minister, U.S. producers could potentially step in to fill a void and take advantage of higher prices. That’s only if mother nature allows for a greater harvest, however.
“Things will work out well, provided we get a good crop,” said Steele County Farmer Joe Stransky. “We will need a decent crop to cover higher expenses.”
Like many area farmers, Stransky anticipated higher input costs and planned ahead, locking in lower prices on fertilizer. Now, fertilizer prices have soared to record highs, several times more expensive than they were just a couple of years ago.
Existing supply chain issues have only been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine, making it nearly impossible to get some fertilizers and equipment. Nicollet County farmer Dean Compart said his hopes of having a new planter in time for spring have been dashed.
“We’re fortunate we did not trade in our old planter and have it leave the farm last year,” he said.
With some planters relying on Russian-owned satellites, even the technology that even Minnesota farmers rely on is impacted by a war half the world away. Of course, the diesel fuel which farmers rely on to power those machines has been set to stratospheric levels by the conflict as well.
“We do have some prices that look very good on the surface right now, but with the expenses, it won’t be nearly as lucrative as what a person might think,” Compart said.