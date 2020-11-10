Harlan Rosvold, recently honored for 75 years of continuous service to VFW Conrad Osthum Post 141, said he just served like everybody else.
“I was just like thousands of other guys, it was the thing to do then,” said Rosvold. “Everyone was anxious to join the service. After Pearl Harbor, especially after the Japanese hit, everyone was patriotic. They wanted to do something.”
Rosvold served in the Marine Corps from 1943 to February 1946. Although he really wanted to join the Army Air Corps and be a pilot, just like his brother, but his eyesight didn’t meet the qualifications so he decided to try the Marine Corps instead. The decision, Rosvold said, ended up being a good move.
He was stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II and participated in the Battles of Saipan and Iwo Jima. While overseas, Rosvold said he drove amphibious tanks. Those types of tanks had little exterior armor because it had to be able to float. Rosvold recalled the amphibious tanks did not operate on land, as they became quite clumsy.
His squad landed on Saipan in June, followed by Taiwan in July 1944. They trained and landed on Iwo Jima in February 1945. Of the many interesting things Rosvold experienced while there, he focused on one unique thing that enabled him back-to-back Easter celebrations. He said they crossed the international dateline on April 1, which was also Easter Sunday in 1945. That day, they went to the church services and had a big Easter meal, and he was able to do the same thing the next day.
After he returned from Iwo Jima, Rosvold was stationed to Maui, Hawaii, where he and his fellow Marines prepared to land in Japan.
“We were all ready and packed to go and had our equipment all packed up on the dock, ready to head out,” said Rosvold. “We would’ve landed in Japan in November of 1945, but of course when the war was over in, we didn’t have to worry about that.”
For his service, he received two Presidential Unit citations for the battles they were in. By the time he was discharged in February 1946, Rosvold had attained the rank of corporal.
Once Rosvold returned, he did carpentry work and later ran a construction company from 1946-59.
“Just like thousands of other guys, I tried to find a job, got married, ended up with a wonderful family, six children, wonderful kids and had some great years,” said Rosvold. “It’s been a great life, I can’t complain.”
Getting involved in the local VFW
In 1945, when Rosvold came home on leave, he recalls being invited to Ray Gunderson’s home (where Kenyon Sunset Home is currently located). Ray was the brother of Hattie, who owned the Gunderson House. That evening, Ray invited many local veterans to a recruitment Christmas party at his house and Rosvold officially joined the VFW. To this day, Rosvold says he still carries his 1946 membership card in his billfold.
Rosvold served as a commander of the Post for three years from 1953-55 and recalls the post had a lot of good things going for it.
“A lot of guys were coming back from the service and they were ready to be active,” said Rosvold. “It wasn’t hard to get new members, everybody was ready to join this organization. We had some some good years and we have a great Auxiliary with women that are so active. They have done a lot of things for the city and for veterans and have been such a good partner to the VFW to all those years. They’ve been a real strong advocate of any community activities. “
His humble, thankful nature traces down to the VFW Post and Color Guard as well, noting that there are some “real good” members working in both organizations today.
“I just hope that the VFW can continue on, a lot of organizations are having trouble with recruitment now,” said Rosvold. “A lot of leadership has came from the VFW and Color Guard, and they have just done an outstanding job. There has been a wonderful relationship between the city, the community and the VFW.”
With important dates of the year in mind like Memorial, Armed Forces and Veterans days, Rosvold said Kenyon has done an “outstanding job,” keeping traditions going and helping get together through these tough times. Although he and his wife, Joyce, longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary, no longer live in Kenyon, they still treat it as their home.
“We get down there a lot, we enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship we have there,” said Rosvold. “It’s good to be a part of the VFW there.”
Rosvold thinks it’s important for all men and women to serve, as it’s a great experience and instills patriotism.
“I think you become a little more patriotic when you become part of the service,” said Rosvold.
Along with the 75 years of service certificate and paying his dues faithfully for the past 75 years, the Post elected to pay his dues by presenting him with a lifetime membership. Along with the certificate, he received a 75-Year Pin, a Life Member Pin and a Life Member patch for his hat during this year’s September meeting.