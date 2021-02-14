Weather Alert

...VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning continues through Monday morning along and west of a line from Long Prairie to Hutchinson to Albert Lea. Wind chill values during this time are expected to be colder than 35 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin through Monday morning, where wind chills will range from 25 below to 35 degrees below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&