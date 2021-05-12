Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander dropped a bit of a bombshell Tuesday night, announcing he's told the city administrator of his plan to retire effective Aug. 1.
Though he hopes to be retired by Aug. 1, Sjolander knows that the process may take awhile and is open to helping out as needed.
"I've been here for 14 years," he said during his announcement to the Kenyon City Council. "… I will politely help with anything I can. I'm not going anywhere, I'm still going to live here, but it's time for some new adventures."
Sjolander, who's worked in the Goodhue County area for 26 total years, said with his daughter starting to student teach and his middle child, with special needs, in Wanamingo, it is time to focus on his family. Growing up in Austin, Sjolander began working in Kenyon in 1995. Following the disbanding of the Kenyon Police Department in 1998, Sjolander began working with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office until 2007, when the city decided to re-establish the Police Department. He has been with the department ever since.
Sjolander is well-known throughout the state for his use of social media to highlight the positive, human side of law enforcement. To date, the Kenyon (MN) Police Department Facebook page has 30,330 likes, while the city of Kenyon itself is home to just under 3,000 residents.
Moving forward
Following Sjolander's announcement, the council authorized City Administrator Mark Vahlsing and City Attorney Scott Riggs to move ahead with the process to find a replacement.
Typically, Vahlsing said the Personnel Committee would gather and take part in interviews for city positions. Since this position is for a department head, Vahlsing recommended having the entire council involved in the interviews. Prior to the meeting, Vahlsing said he began looking through the job description posted for the position in 2007. Since the job itself hasn't changed much, Vahlsing said it should only require small changes. He also looked at other current advertisements for police chiefs to reference.
Even if a new chief is in place by Aug. 1, Council Member Dan Rechtzigel asked Sjolander if he'd be willing to come in a couple times a week through the month of August to mentor the new chief.
"I think that mentorship piece is critical and is something we should consider as well is the chief is open to that," said Rechtzigel.
Sjolander made it clear that he wasn't going to up and leave as soon as a new chief is hired. To make the transition as smooth and pleasant as possible, Sjolander said he'd like to help out, answer any questions they may have and spend some time with them.
"Whoever gets it, I think, is going to be really lucky, so I want to help them through the process," Sjolander added.