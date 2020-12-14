Kenyon residents can expect an increase in their 2021 property taxes.
The City Council on Dec. 8 approved $1.04 million levy, a figure 2.85% higher than the 2020 levy. That's less than half the 6.5% increase approved last year. Approximately $870,740 of those funds will go toward general purpose items, with the remaining $169,610 devoted to bond indebtedness.
The 2021 budget includes a 1% cost of living increase for full-time employees and a 5% increase in employee health insurance costs.
A residential property owner with a home valued at $100,000 can expect to see a $79 increase, while those with a residential property valued at $200,000 will see a $131 increase. Due to increases in property valuations the last several years, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said individual taxpayers may see smaller increases.
The council also committed $824,804 toward major purchases and upgrades to general purpose, the Gunderson House, the Police Department/civil defense, Fire Department, first responders, street department, library, parks and the pool.
At the library, Director Michelle Otte said there were no major increases for 2021 at the council's September work session. Slight increases were made to personnel and automation costs and one new computer will need to be purchased, with the overall budget showing a 1.1% increase. Over at the Kenyon Muni, Manager Matt Bartel said with the COVID related on-sale closure, the overall sales are down from last year. Since reopening, the prices of both beer and liquor have also increased, with the proposed budget showing a slight increase to beer, wine and liquor inventory purchases.
Like all other departments, Police Chief Lee Sjolander said the proposed budget showed increases in personnel costs. He is requesting to increase hours for the part-time secretarial staff from 25 to 40 hours per week. The additional hours would be dedicated to the Police Department, while the position would continue with the city and KMU at 15 hours per week.
Mayor Doug Henke asked Sjolander about the feasibility of hiring a fourth full-time police officer. Sjolander said adding additional hours to the administrative assistant position would be more beneficial to the department, as it would free up more time for the officers to patrol and tend to other items.
Sjolander said there weren't any changes in the proposed budget related to the updates to convert the ambulance garage into the new department corridors. Proposed funding in the budget included a replacement of the 2014 Ford Police SUV with a pickup truck to be utilized as a police vehicle.
Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich said overall, the Fire Department's budget showed a very small increase from the 2020 budget. Training fees were increased by $10,000, but the increase will be covered by a grant from the state of Minnesota.
For Public Works, the proposed budget includes streets, sanitary sewers, parks, storm sewer and the pool. Some major capital purchase items include replacement of the riding lawn mower, a roof replacement in Depot Park, seal coating and chip sealing of some streets and other miscellaneous items.