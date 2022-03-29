The Andrew and Sarah Schwab family couldn’t have a large garden back when they lived in the city of Northfield. So they purchased a share in a local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).
CSAs are designed to build a community of people who pledge to support a farm operation. They allow consumers to pick up a regular flow of fresh fruits, vegetables and other local products after they provide payment upfront.
The Schwab family of 13 now live on a farm in Kenyon and are on the giving end of a CSA.
Their farm, Desired Haven Farm, is now part of the CSA program. By purchasing a membership to the Desired Haven Farm’s CSA, consumers will receive weekly home-grown produce from mid June through late September. Participants must go to the farm each week to pick up their produce.
A full share, recommended for families of four and larger, costs $600. Members who sign up to help weed the garden get a $75 discount. A family of two to four is recommended to a half share at $300, and is $250 for those willing to work.
By providing payment upfront, the Minnesota Grown’s CSA website states consumers take on the shared farm risk and form a relationship with the farmer. Those interested are encouraged to consider drop-off locations, cost, timing and product availability when selecting their CSA.
Ever since they moved to the farm, Sarah said they’ve felt they could always utilize the pasture better. Their two goats were not enough to eat all of the grasses down. They decided last summer to start a CSA this year.
“We garden anyways. And it’s a good, economical way to get good food,” Sarah said.
The pasture was tilled once already. Friends across the road will till and smooth the pasture to get it ready for planting this spring.
The pasture currently measures in at 0.6 acres. Though there is room to grow the garden to 1 acre, Sarah said they are more than happy to start off with under 1 acre.
Previously Sarah said she had 10 raised garden beds where she grew produce, but nothing near as big as their new venture.
Sarah said her and her family have been hard at work researching CSAs. They took an advanced gardening class through the University of Minnesota, watched a lot of YouTube videos and chatted with the operators of other CSAs in the area.
One of Sarah’s biggest goals with this new adventure is being able to do it as a family. She has 11 children, two of whom are getting ready to move out. Sarah said it’s important for the children to learn about gardening and gain a good work ethic.
For now they plan to stick with the basic vegetables like sweet peas, spinach, lettuce, radishes, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beets, potatoes, pie pumpkins and more. Sarah said they will also plant wildflowers in the garden for the pollinators.
Newspapers and cardboard will line the garden, with compost where the plant is and mulch in the walkways — all efforts to hopefully reduce weeding.
Sarah is looking forward to getting consumers good, healthy food without the use of chemicals. She is also excited to help teach people where their food comes from and build one-on-one relationships with those who visit the farm.
She is most excited to work as a family and build the relationships within her own family.
Elliot Schwab, 15, also is eager to work together as a family. In the past, Elliot has done a lot of the weeding and watering in the gardens, picking the produce and driving the Ranger to speed up the workload.
His favorite vegetable is cucumbers. He particularly enjoys going out to the garden to eat whatever he is craving at the time. He likes planting and the satisfying feeling of pulling the plants out of the ground come fall, especially vegetables that are a pain to pick like the sweet tomatoes that grow to just the size of a penny.
Another view
The Desired Haven Farm joins 80 CSA farms statewide, with 160 pick-up sites around the state, according to the Minnesota Grown Directory.
Four CSAs within a 25 miles radius of Faribault are registered on the Minnesota Grown site, including Shepherd’s Way Farms, a small, family sheep dairy in Nerstrand with monthly cheese CSA pickup locations at Imminent Brewing in Northfield, and Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rochester; and Thorn Crest Farm in Dundas with fresh produce at pickup sites including the farm, Northfield and Burnsville.
Jodi Ohlsen Read, cheesemaker and co-founder of Shepherd’s Way Farms said they started their cheese CSA in 2009 as a way to connect with their community, build awareness of their cheeses and generate income.
Ohlsen Read says a CSA benefits both the producers and the consumers in many ways. For the producer, Ohlsen Read said it is a way to bring in income at the front end of production when costs are often high. It also allows for production planning, with a known quantity of product scheduled to go to CSA members over a period of time.
“Through our relationships with our CSA members, we are able to introduce new products, get feedback on existing and new products, and share ways to use and serve our cheeses,” Ohlsen Read said.
The CSAs also give them an opportunity to share what they do, provide insights into the rhythms of farming and cheesemaking, and the importance of regenerational and pasture-based farming.
“We enjoy our cheese CSA family,” Ohlsen Read said. “Many of them have been repeat customer for many years.”
For CSA members, Ohlsen Read views CSA as a way to receive the “freshest” cheesemaker-selected local cheeses, to explore a variety of sheep cheeses (some not available in stores), and to have an insider’s peek at what they do.
“CSA is an opportunity to support local farming, to shorten that supply chain — from the farm direct to you, and to be connected to your food source,” Ohlsen Read said.