Kenyon Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom spent a lot of his personal time over the last few months searching Facebook Marketplace for good deals on furniture for the Kenyon Police Department.
He was successful at finding furniture for the offices, and cubicles to help give officers more privacy inside the work space. Administrative Assistant Linda Bean was also in need of more space, so Sjoblom found her another desk to utilize.
The on-call room is now filled with furniture Sjoblom was able to get for free from a Minneapolis music college. Sjoblom said he sold the old furniture, and paid less for the items that are currently in the station.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing thanked Sjoblom for his time scouting out all of these items and finding good deals. Sjoblom proudly stated he drove to all areas, and picked items up on his own time.
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel said the new improvements look very professional.
Mayor Doug Henke commended Sjoblom for his work, and said he is proud of him, and all of the KPD officers.
"In the last two months, you wouldn't believe the amount of calls I've got praising the Kenyon Police Department, they like what you are doing and I certainly do too," said Henke during the Feb. 8 meeting. "After me and Mark spoke with you some time ago, I knew we had ourselves a good chief to make Kenyon proud."
Sjoblom thanked Henke for the praise, and acknowledged his officers.